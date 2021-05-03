COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 1,155,000 cases and a total of 26,276 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Friday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 4,413,028

• Positive tests: 1,158,486

• Deaths: 26,276

• Recovered: 89%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 13,841 positives, 44,502 negatives (418 deaths)

• Somerset: 7,622 positives, 21,858 negatives (201 deaths)

• Bedford: 4,373 positives, 9,872 negatives (134 deaths)

• Blair: 12,672 positives, 38,373 negatives (324 deaths)

• Indiana: 5,964 positives, 19,442 negatives (171 deaths)

• Clearfield: 8,225 positives, 21,246 negatives (139 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 32,649 positives, 95,695 negatives (746 deaths)

• Allegheny: 97,975 positives, 404,727 negatives (1,901 deaths)

• Beaver: 14,803 positives, 50,833 negatives (376 deaths)

• Butler: 16,860 positives, 51,670 negatives (406 deaths)

• Centre: 16,411 positives, 68,091 negatives (220 deaths)

• Fayette: 12,552 positives, 36,245 negatives (306 deaths)

• Greene: 3,157 positives, 9,825 negatives (39 deaths)

• Washington: 17,024 positives, 60,137 negatives (293 deaths)

Elsewhere in Pa.:

• Philadelphia: 142,965 positives, 614,024 negatives (3,496 deaths)

• Montgomery: 68,214 positives, 350,824 negatives (1,663 deaths)

• Delaware: 50,743 positives, 233,183 negatives (1,336 deaths)

• Bucks: 58,791 positives, 248,215 negatives (1,252 deaths)

• Lancaster: 53,501 positives, 189,099 negatives (1,112 deaths)

• Berks: 45,865 positives, 127,134 negatives (997 deaths)

• Lehigh: 38,386 positives, 137,425 negatives (837 deaths)

• Luzerne: 30,527 positives, 108,253 negatives (794 deaths)

• York: 44,127 positives, 149,199 negatives (783 deaths)

• Chester: 39,343 positives, 204,310 negatives (777 deaths)

• Northampton: 34,674 positives, 125,342 negatives (694 deaths)

• Dauphin: 24,901 positives, 100,494 negatives (540 deaths)

• Cumberland: 19,750 positives, 78,407 negatives (512 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 44,885.

• Ages 10-19: 121,769.

• Ages 20-29: 205,051.

• Ages 30-39: 176,995.

• Ages 40-49: 159,638.

• Ages 50-59: 175,969.

• Ages 60-69: 133,530.

• Ages 70-79: 74,883.

• Ages 80-89: 44,471.

• Ages 90-99: 20,014.

• Ages 100+: 973.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 609,393 cases.

• Male: 544,035 cases.

• Not reported: 5,016 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 104,096 cases.

• White: 621,340 cases.

• Asian: 20,207 cases.

• Other: 19,563 cases.

• Not reported: 393,280 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.