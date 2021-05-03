The state’s vaccine program has hit an important milestone, with at least one dose in more than half the state’s eligible residents, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Monday.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the achievement during a visit with the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.
“We must continue this important momentum to make it safe for all of us to come together and cheer on our favorite teams again,” Wolf said. “We all have a part to play in overcoming this disease that took so much from so many over the past year. We can do it by all Pennsylvanians getting vaccinated as soon as possible.”
As of Monday morning, 5,427,753 people have received at least their first dose.
The Philadelphia appearance also celebrated the Flyers’ vaccine campaign, “Take Your Shot,” encouraging Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated. The hockey organization is collaborating with several Philadelphia groups to promote the vaccine.
Last month, the Pittsburgh Penguins and UPMC Health System launched a similar effort as part of the health department’s PA Unites Against COVID initiative.
Dr. Denise Johnson, acting state physician general, was also promoting vaccination during a visit to Penn State.
“As we see more people get vaccinated, we want to continue educating residents about the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine,” Johnson said at the Bryce Jordan Center vaccine site. “We are encouraging students to take advantage of local vaccination sites on or near their college campus so they can protect themselves, their families, friends and loved ones from COVID-19, before returning home at the end of the semester.”
Vaccine providers have administered 8,684,978 doses, with 3,548,102 Pennsylvanians now fully vaccinated. Another 1,879,651 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
In the department’s daily update, Blair County recorded the only new COVID-19 death across Pennsylvania.
There were 1,728 additional positive cases recorded statewide on Monday, bringing the state’s totals to 1,158,486 cases and 26,276 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
New cases and deaths included in Monday’s update were collected on Sunday when there is less testing and death reports are often delayed.
Cambria added 19 cases to bring its totals to 13,841 cases and 418 deaths since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Somerset County added 18 cases to reach 7,622 cases and 201 deaths.
Bedford County added nine cases to reach 4,373 cases and 134 deaths.
Blair County added 36 cases, along with the additional death, to reach 12,672 cases and 324 deaths.
Indiana County added 11 cases to reach 5,964 cases and 171 deaths.
Clearfield County added 16 cases to reach 8,225 cases and 139 deaths.
Centre County added 10 cases to reach 16,411 cases and 220 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 53 cases to reach 32,828 cases and 746 deaths.
