JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than 200 school-aged children in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties tested positive for COVID-19 during the seven-day period through Sept. 1, a new feature on Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Department of Health update shows.
The new pediatric case report will be updated weekly and also includes cumulative cases since Aug. 16.
It is divided into separate reports for school-aged children aged 5-18 and preschool children under age 5.
“The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child-care settings,” the health department said in a press release. “The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings – including the community, household/family or the school setting.”
Cambria County recorded 32 cases among school-aged children and fewer than five among younger children over the seven days, with cumulative totals of 73 cases in school-aged children and 12 in younger children since August 16.
The one-week COVID-19 case total for school-aged children was 17 in Somerset County, 12 in Bedford County, 40 in Blair County, 16 in Indiana County, 20 in Clearfield County, 56 in Centre County and 104 in Westmoreland County.
Cumulative totals were 31 COVID-19 cases since Aug. 16 in Somerset, 33 in Bedford, 71 in Blair, 29 in Indiana, 48 in Clearfield, 99 in Centre and 196 in Westmoreland.
The report does not show totals of fewer than five cases, but all eight counties had some cases in the weekly report for children under 5 years old.
Indiana had six cases and Westmoreland had 16 cases among younger children over the seven days.
The cumulative totals for children under 5 are 12 COVID-19 cases in Cambria, five in Somerset, fewer than five each in Bedford and Blair, nine in Indiana, seven in Clearfield, six in Centre and 35 in Westmoreland.
There were nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded across Pennsylvania over the Labor Day Weekend, including more than 1,100 in the eight-county region, the health department reports.
Cambria, Bedford, Indiana, Centre and Westmoreland each added one death among 56 additional COVID-19 deaths statewide.
There were 4,783 cases reported in Saturday’s update, 3,176 in Sunday’s, 2,503 in Monday’s and 2,536 in Tuesday’s report, for a total of 12,998 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.
Tuesday’s report brings the state totals to 1,324,720 cases and 28,408 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck last year.
Like the state, most of the region’s counties saw the most cases in Saturday’s update, which included results through 11:59 p.m. on Friday. There is less testing over the weekend and on holidays, and death reports are sometimes delayed.
Cambria, for example, added 120 cases over four days, including 52 cases recorded Saturday. Somerset’s four-day total of 72 cases included 29 cases from Saturday’s update.
Bedford added 52 cases, Blair added 124 cases, Indiana added 96 cases, Clearfield added 104 cases, Centre added 218 cases and Westmoreland added 344 cases since Friday.
Combining Tuesday’s updates by the state health department and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows vaccine providers have administered 14,240,595 doses and 6,919,297 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The totals show 143,756 doses were administered and 73,554 more people became fully vaccinated over the past week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.