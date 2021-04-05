More than 2 million Pennsylvanians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Health reported Monday.
Providers have administered 676,729 doses of COVID-19 vaccine over the past week, bringing the state total to 5,632,986 doses administered.
A total of 2,010,955 people are fully vaccinated and another 1,744,647 are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Postal service employees, clergy and church staff and those working in manufacturing, public transit or education may now schedule COVID-19 vaccine as the state opened eligibility to Phase 1B residents on Monday. The group also includes those in congregate settings not otherwise specified as long-term care facilities and those receiving home- and community-based services.
Teachers and school staff for pre-K through grade 12 were vaccinated under a special initiative that concluded April 2, with more than 112,500 vaccinations administered.
“Our revised vaccination eligibility plan means more Pennsylvanians now have access to the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine as vaccine supply increases and providers and counties establish easier access to appointments,” Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday.
Those in Phase 1C will be eligible April 12 and all adults will be eligible April 19.
Monday’s report showed Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Indiana counties with new COVID-19 cases in the single digits among 2,718 additional positive cases statewide.
The eight-county region had no additional deaths among seven deaths statewide. It brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,045,400 cases and 25,200 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Case counts and deaths are generally lower in Monday reports that reflect data from Sundays when there is less testing and death reports are delayed.
Cambria and Indiana counties each added seven cases, Somerset and Bedford counties each added two, Blair County added 13, Clearfield County added 17, Centre County added 25 and Westmoreland added 57 cases.
