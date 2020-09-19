Around 6:30 p.m. on a recent evening, Dave Flowers, of Indiana, waited at the Johnstown Amtrak Station for his wife, Susan, to arrive home from visiting their son, Brian, in Rhode Island.
Susan exited the train back in Johnstown with about a dozen or more train passengers.
“Three or four times a year we take the train from Johnstown,” Dave said. “It makes a stop in Philadelphia and continues to Rhode Island where our son picks us up. It takes nine to 10 hours.
“It takes the same amount of time to drive, but its safer and less distracting. I read and watch videos on my cellphone. I find it relaxing and pleasant.”
The Flowers aren’t alone in their choice of transportation between Johnstown and other destinations.
Running ahead
The Johnstown station was the sixth-busiest stop in Pennsylvania through July and August, Amtrak spokeswoman Beth Toll said. There are 18 stations served by Amtrak’s Pennsylvanian train line.
Ridership across the Amtrak network is generally still down about 80% because of COVID-19. But to Amtrak riders, some notice travel is picking up, and they feel safe on the train.
“Our Keystone Service line was not fully restored between Harrisburg and Philadelphia until this month, so we won’t really know how that will impact statewide station ridership until October,” Toll said. “To be clear, we don’t have enough information yet to determine a specific reason or reasons why Johnstown ridership has trended slightly upward from normal during the past few months.”
In fiscal year 2019, the Johnstown station was the 13th busiest station in the state of Pennsylvania and 255th in the national Amtrak network.
‘Safety measures’
Craig Saylor, former top administrator at Somerset Hospital, is involved in Johnstown Area Regional Industries’ Vision 2025 capture team working on funding to revitalize the Johnstown station.
“This is the nearest Amtrak station for four counties, covering 300,000 people,” he said. “It’s an important landmark for us in Johnstown as well as for the entire Laurel Highlands.”
In an effort to simplify and safeguard the experience, cleaning, contact-free and convenience measures have been implemented from time of booking to the moment of arrival, according to Amtrak’s website.
The Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America recently reached an agreement with Johnstown Area Heritage Association to establish the blacksmith group’s its first-ever permanent headquarters there.
The heritage association owns the train station building, and has been raising money to make improvements to the structure.
Saylor said he uses the train in and out of Johnstown.
“I am not sure that the general public is aware just how COVID-19 safe Amtrak is,” Saylor said. “I can attest to the safety measures they take through my Johnstown-to-Seattle travel.”
