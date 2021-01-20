Although more people are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the shots are hard to find.
On Tuesday, the state expanded eligibility to those age 65 and older and also those 16-64 with certain health risks.
The Department of Health website features a vaccine locator map identifying participating locations. It includes a questionnaire to determine eligibility and features contact information for providers.
It can be found on the state’s main website, www.pa.gov, by selecting “Getting the COVID vaccine.”
In Cambria County, the locations include Conemaugh Memorial and Conemaugh Miner’s medical centers, along with several pharmacies and Federally Qualified Health Centers.
Somerset County shows Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, UPMC Somerset and a few pharmacies.
The map indicates the hospitals have received vaccine, but the hospitals report their supplies have been exhausted.
“We understand the eagerness to receive the vaccine, and are diligently working with the (health department) to obtain additional vaccines so that we can continue to help efficiently vaccinate our community,” Windber hospital spokeswoman Natalie Samuels said.
Conemaugh Memorial and Miners are in a similar situation.
“At this time, Conemaugh has temporarily paused registration for vaccine appointments as we await delivery of more vaccine doses from the Department of Health,” spokesman Kyle Adams said. “Our vaccine allotment is determined by the Department of Health. As we receive more vaccine we will reopen the registration form to sign up for the appointments.”
The health system will announce the availability on its website and through social media.
UPMC Somerset is also out of vaccine, spokeswoman Sarah Deist said.
“We will update our patients and communities when vaccine becomes available,” Deist said. “We are eager to vaccinate more members of the communities we serve as soon as we can.”
Patients can hear the latest from UPMC on the system’s vaccine hotline, 833-299-4359.
Pharmacies identified include Giant Eagle, Mainline Pharmacies and Rite Aid locations.
The state website showed vaccine was sent to Mainline locations, but an automated email from the company says, in part:
“Your contact info has been recorded. Requests for people in Phase 1A will be added to a list to be called immediately when doses are available. We are aware that those 65 and older and those ages 16-64 with certain underlying medical conditions have been added to Phase 1A in Pennsylvania. We are diligently working through the waiting list and will contact you when a dose is available.”
The health department is aware of the frustration. Cindy Findley, deputy secretary for health promotion and disease prevention, said the state is dependent on supplies through manufacturers and the federal government.
“We are at the mercy of how much vaccine we receive,” Findley said during a press briefing Tuesday. “We are trying our best to get vaccine out to those sites.”
Single-day record deaths reported
Meanwhile the state posted the highest number of COVID-19 deaths for one day since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March.
Cambria and Somerset counties combined for 10 new COVID-19 deaths and Blair and Bedford added 11 more among a 401 deaths in Wednesday’s update.
New case-counts, however, continued to ease with 5,984 additional positives bringing the seven-day rolling average to 5,969 cases a day.
Cambria County added 79 cases and six deaths to reach 10,293 cases and 346 deaths.
Somerset County added 46 cases and four deaths to reach 6,058 cases and 150 deaths.
Blair County added 56 cases and seven deaths to reach 9,470 cases and 223 deaths.
Bedford County added 20 cases and four deaths to reach 3,447 cases and 115 deaths.
Indiana County added 26 cases one death to reach 4,580 cases and 144 deaths.
Clearfield County added 46 cases and two deaths to reach 5,214 cases and 78 deaths.
Centre County added 55 cases and two deaths to reach 10,357 cases and 175 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 173 cases and 12 deaths to reach 23,624 cases and 553 deaths.
