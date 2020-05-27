An effort through a regional ministry will bring a mobile food bank back to the city of Johnstown this Saturday to distribute boxes of food to hundreds of families in need.
Working through the non-denominational Greater Things ministry, a group of 100 volunteers had unloaded more than 1,000 boxes of food and produce for needy families at Beulah United Methodist Church earlier this month, Crucified Ministries’ Josh Knipple said.
They hope to have similar success at 1 p.m. Saturday at Greater Johnstown High School, 222 Central Ave., he added.
Lancaster-based nonprofit Blessings of Hope and Robinson Farms will bring several semi-trucks packed with food.
The group has been raising money to make the distribution day a continued occurence during the pandemic, Knipple said.
