For the first 30 years of his life, Louisiana's Tyler Scheuermann has spent a week in Johnstown each August.
As a newborn, Scheuermann was brought to the AAABA Tournament as part of the New Orleans Boosters contingent.
That's just the way it was. His grandfather was legendary Boosters manager Louis “Rags” Scheuermann, and Tyler’s father, Joe Scheuermann, is another tournament icon who also served a successful tenure as manager.
“To paraphrase from ‘Field of Dreams,’ the one constant through all the years for the Scheuermanns has been Johnstown and AAABA,” Tyler Scheuermann said. “The Scheuermanns have been involved with the tournament for 68 of the 75 years. I haven’t missed one in my lifetime, the first 30 years.”
Tyler won’t be in Johnstown for his 31st visit – at least not this August.
The Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association, which sponsors the tournament, announced on Thursday what most area baseball fans probably had been expecting for weeks. The AAABA Tournament scheduled for Aug. 3-9 at Sargent’s Stadium and other area fields has been canceled due to uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the 76th edition of the AAABA Tournament will be played beginning on Aug. 2, 2021.
'Home away from home'
“It’s a special place for all of us,” Tyler Scheuermann said on Saturday afternoon in a telephone interview from New Orleans, where he serves as a franchise official and works in communications at Delgado Community College. “My grandpa coached there, my dad coached there. I’ve been watching the tournament every summer since I was a baby. I grew up around the people and the tradition of the tournament. Johnstown has become a home away from home.
“This cancellation wasn’t unexpected, but it still hit pretty hard once it was final. In the back of your head, everybody was holding out hope that something would change, it would clear up and something else would happen.”
Johnstown Oldtimers President George Arcurio III released a list of the factors that led to the decision to cancel in 2020. The press release appeared on www.tribdem.com with Thursday’s article on the cancellation.
Among the most prominent reasons Arcurio cited was a lack of funding created when traditional tournament sponsors and businesses either could not support the tournament or had to cut back contributions amid the statewide restrictions.
“Without our AAABA volunteers and Ambassadors from a three-county area, we can’t go out into the business communities and sell tickets and advertisements,” Arcurio said on Thursday. “With businesses closed, this creates a huge financial loss, and with most places having financial difficulty, how can we impose on them to donate money when they can’t meet their payroll or pay their bills?”
Arcurio said he communicated with traditional major sponsors of the tournament. The Oldtimers determined that advertising and sponsorship cuts would result in a loss of “$30,000 to $40,000 before we enter into the tournament.”
'No way it can happen'
Uncertainty involving availability of housing for players, managers and fans also played a role, as did questions about the availability of fields and the opportunity for large gatherings. The banquets traditionally held at the Pasquerilla Conference Center and 1st Summit Arena also were in jeopardy due to current restrictions.
Those who say, “The AAABA Tournament isn’t until August – why can’t they wait before canceling?” must understand that the fund-raising, organization and many of those major and minor details that go into holding such an event traditionally must be completed – or at least started – during the months of April, May and June.
Furthermore, it’s not known how many franchise cities might not be able to play this summer due to their own restrictions. New Orleans, Philadelphia, New York City and Brooklyn all have been hot spots for the coronavirus outbreak at different points in the past few months.
“The safety of all the individuals involved is the most important thing,” said AAABA Tournament Executive Director John Austin of Altoona. “No. 2, if there is no financial backing, as we all know that is a problem all over the United States, there is not much that can be done there. It’s just not something that could be cured overnight.
“We were one of the last ones to survive,” he added. “The Cape Cod League was shut down. I guess for us to maintain the possibility until April 30 is good, but there is just no way it can happen.”
The Little League World Series announced its first-ever cancellation the same day the AAABA Tournament announced its decision.
'I’m so heartbroken'
“I was holding out hope that it could go on, but the reality of it all is very evident,” said AAABA Hall of Famer and former New Orleans manager Joe Scheuermann, Tyler’s dad.
Like his son, Joe Scheuermann has been coming to Johnstown his entire life, more than five decades.
“I understand there are questions that can’t go answered three months in advance," Joe Scheuermann said. "I know there is fundraising involved that has to take place.
“As a franchise, we’re trying to have our league,” he added. “By planning our league, everybody looks forward to the trip to Johnstown. It will be a void there, sure. At this point and time, it’s understandable. I can appreciate what everyone is going through. The questions about housing and fundraising can’t be answered right now. They might not be answered three months from now.”
Rafael “Papo” Lozada figured the news was coming, but he still took the AAABA Tournament cancellation hard. Lozada is a key figure in the Brooklyn Youth Service League organization and has ties to Johnstown dating back to his 1994 AAABA Tournament championship team.
“I’m so heartbroken,” Lozada said on Thursday. “I was so looking forward to coming out there, whether my team won or not. Sometimes things happen for a reason. I’m hoping next year things are bigger and better.
“I knew that this was going to be a damper with college season being canceled. Right after that, everything was pretty much canceled. It’s like a ghost town out here. I’m a bus driver, so I’m out there day in and day out.”
Lozada can attest that there are larger concerns than a baseball tournament, especially in New York.
“I work for MTA New York City Transit, all five boroughs. We’ve had 83 deaths and over 3,000 with the virus within the transit,” Lozada said, noting statistics from late April. “It’s hit here pretty bad.
“Right now, our season has been delayed because of nothing going on until at least May 15, which is what (New York) Governor (Andrew) Cuomo said is the date he is going to look into what is going to open and what is not going to open,” Lozada said. “We were looking at the end of May for things even to start opening up. We just don’t know. Everything is day by day. Things change every day here.”
Looking to 'next year'
Arcurio and Austin are adamant that the AAABA Tournament will return in 2021.
The New Orleans Boosters, who annually raise more than $30,000 for the trip to Johnstown, already announced the team intends to play here in 2021.
Early August will not be the same this year.
No stadium lights. No huge crowds. No Bomb Squad. No Corvettes on the Point artificial turf, or Ambassadors in gowns on opening night.
Instead, the rallying cry will be: “Just wait until next year.”
“It might refresh everybody’s perspective,” said Tyler Scheuermann, whose 30-year streak will end this summer. “Everybody kind of takes advantage of traditions that have been around for 75 years. You don’t know what you’ve got until you don’t have it.
“Hopefully it will renew everybody’s enthusiasm and everybody will look forward to it next year.”
