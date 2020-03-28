Johnstowners always amaze me. When catastrophes strike, we reel from the initial shock.
Then we take a deep breath and ask, “OK, what needs to be done? How can we help?”
When the most important thing we can do is “socially distance” ourselves from all others, we said, “Huh?”
I never heard the words “socially distance” before. Of course, words like grunge, morph, tweet, sext and cyber were new once, too.
But “social distance”: quarantine, isolation, confinement, sequester – these words scare us. No school. Kids can’t visit their grandparents. No sports.
No fun shopping. No relaxing restaurant meals.
Of course, Johnstown is mobilizing. A group, Save Greater Johnstown Restaurants and Local Businesses during Shutdown, encourages folks to order take-out or delivery from their favorite eateries.
The truly benevolent group makes daily purchases and sends meals to healthcare workers, security personnel, food and grocery suppliers, sanitation workers, utility maintenance technicians, truck drivers and others who must work and can’t leave their areas.
A delicious restaurant feast gives these heroes a welcome break and reinforcement that their efforts are indeed respected and appreciated.
When we hear about irresponsible youth illegally “celebrating” their spring breaks by ignoring warnings, trashing normally tranquil beaches and taking alarming risks with their health and the welfare of others, we want to scream.
But we don’t. We fire up our imaginations, do our best to occupy ourselves and others (as long as it’s from a six-foot distance), and we search for humor to see us through.
Thank God for phones and computers, opportunities to help one another cope.
Hearing an odd sound outside, galpal Vickie watched her neighbor vigorously scraping the “My Kid Is An Honor Student” sticker off her bumper.
Apparently, the first week of home schooling didn’t go well.
Cory, a treasured friend for many years, confessed the quarantine revealed she had no hobbies other than dining out and spending money, a weakness she plans to correct.
A guy pal confided, “For years, I insisted I wanted to thoroughly clean my house but simply lacked time. I discovered that wasn’t the reason!”
Sharon from Central City spent an afternoon matching her Tupperware containers to their lids. Then, she took a photo.
The next day she despaired because she used an entire square of TP to squish a spider.
“He was a really big spider!”
Singer Neil Diamond staged a virtual concert to, as he put it, “thank all the people out there working their butts off to keep the world safe.”
Amen, “Brother Love.”
Locally, talented musician David Ed performed as well, broadcasting from someone’s home.
Downtown, a Samaritan placed a mask over the face of the working man statue in front of The Tribune-Democrat building.
I placed a bandana around the large snoot of my pink Flamingo windsock.
I came dangerously close to naming a soccer ball that lay, deserted, in the neighbor’s grass, but he didn’t seem like much of a conversationalist.
All the white paint had worn off the letters on my laptop keyboard, so I productively repainted each 1 with Revlon “Pure Pearl” nail polish.
I had a carton of individually wrapped Wet Ones antibacterial wipes on my shelf. I placed it in my mailbox to surprise our carrier and keep his fingers squeaky clean.
I placed bundles of medical gloves (something I use) strategically around the building where germs might lurk.
Busy, clean hands are happy hands. Even happier hands are holding a bottle of a chilled adult beverage.
The Silver Drive-In posted a sign on their huge marquee: “WINDBER BEV GOT BEER, DRIVE THRU, EZ PEZE, NO DIZEEZY.”
I believe God is giving the world a long-deserved “Time-Out.” Many of us have awakened already. He is a merciful God. Pray for each other; care for each other; be safe; be cautious, and wash your hands.
