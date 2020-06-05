Sereda Ritter, of Johnstown, said she shops at The Galleria often and was excited to see a few faces she hasn’t seen for a while.
The Galleria reopened Friday for the first time since COVID-19 caused widespread business shutdowns two months ago.
“It’s very exciting,” Ritter said through a mask at the mall. “It’s still not what it should be, but it’s good to just be able to get out.
“It feels like I’ve been in a cave. It’s good to see there are social distancing measures being taken in the mall, too.”
A “steady” stream of customers visited throughout the day, Galleria General Manager Monica Peterman said.
“Not overwhelming, but steady,” she said.
Peterman said the mall is requesting that shoppers wear masks. Arrows are on the floor to guide movement with social distancing, and signage is in place throughout the mall. Safety glass is installed at registers.
The elevator is limited to two people at a time. Food court tables were moved 8 to 10 feet apart, and the children’s play area is closed.
“We’ve done everything we could think of to keep people safe,” she said.
There are three phases – red, yellow and green – in Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to reopen the state’s economy. The plan is implemented county-by-county, depending on the ratio of new COVID-19 cases locally.
Retail stores with their own front entrances including the mall’s anchors – Boscov’s and J.C. Penney – were allowed to open May 15, when Cambria County entered the yellow phase.
However, Wolf’s plan withheld enclosed malls from reopening until the green phase, which went into effect in Cambria and neighboring counties on Friday.
‘An unusual time’
Many stores within The Galleria did not reopen Friday, but The Galleria posted a list of scheduled openings through the next week on its Facebook page.
About 20 tenants of The Galleria reopened Friday. More are scheduled throughout the week.
Peterman said tenants are added to the list as they call to reopen.
She said she knows of one store, Yankee Candle, that is not reopening in The Galleria.
The Galleria’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Hours and opening dates of individual shops within the mall vary, she said.
“It’s an unusual time,” she said. “We are looking forward to getting back open and seeing everybody.”
Prior to the shutdown, The Galleria went through mortgage foreclosure proceedings. Zamias Services Inc. turned over management of the mall on Feb. 1 to a receiver, Spinoso Real Estate Group, of Syracuse, New York.
Zamias officials said the move was necessary to eliminate debt on the mall’s mortgage and bring new life to the shopping center.
The Galleria’s new chapter is able to resume now that the COVID-19 hiatus has ended.
Time for ‘fresh ideas’
Dave Cross, owner of D.C. Goldsmithing on the second floor of The Galleria, said he is excited to see customers again.
Cross specializes in jewelry repair and design. Watch repair is also a new service added by Cross’s son, Tony Haer, who completed studies for mechanical repair.
Cross has worked in various jewelry stores in The Galleria and the Richland Mall prior to that, in the 1980s.
Cross said he was happy to see the number of stores planning on returning from the COVID-19 shutdown.
“I was surprised,” he said. “I assumed many wouldn’t come back.”
Cross said the Spinoso group has been working hard through the shutdown to retain tenants.
“They are doing everything they can to maintain contracts,” he said. “They’ve really gone out of their way.
“Spinoso was across the board a positive thing. ... New management brings on fresh ideas.
“Everybody was pretty upbeat.
“A lot of people who worked with Zamias stayed with Spinoso. It seems good. I was always treated fine by Zamias the whole time they were owners. Spinoso really does seem to fit well. They are content to allow local people running the mall to do it the way they are doing it.”
Spinoso Real Estate Group did not return requests Friday for comment on reopening.
‘Excited to be back’
Cross said he has loyalty to The Galleria.
“I missed seeing my customers during the shutdown,” he said. “I have people that have been coming to me since I was at Kay’s in the Richland Mall back in the ’80s.”
Angel Speed said she “danced into work” at The Galleria. She owns the Amish Store, across from Books-A-Million.
The store sells amish-made food – including beef sticks, cheese jams, apple butter and jerky. And Speed said it is the only place in town with rolled ice cream, made on a cold plate right in front of customers.
“I’m excited to be back,” she said. “It was terrifying as a business owner to be closed for so long. We are just very excited.”
Speed said she has gotten through the shutdown by selling Avon products.
“Avon got us through the last two months, thank God,” she said.
“It also helped us buy our store in The Galleria two years ago.”
And she looks forward to continuing at The Galleria.
“We just signed a new lease not long ago,” she said.
