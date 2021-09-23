Matthew Tracey

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
Such iconic words from Ferris Bueller, but the sentiment is also true for the world of scientific innovation.
A recent Readers’ Forum letter cast aspersions over the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, citing that they were developed faster than any vaccine, and should have taken 10–15 years to fully develop.
The author went as far to say, “science is a few years out to lunch.” Well true that these vaccines were developed in a historically fast manner, alongside Operation Warp Speed, the “rushed” nature of these vaccines only seems so if you haven’t stopped and looked around once in a while.
In reality, the vaccines weren’t warp-sped through, they were the culmination of decades of research coming together.
The argument that the vaccines were rushed through focuses solely on the idea that they were developed so quickly, with respect to the public eye, with a method of vaccine development that seemingly came out of nowhere.
The truth is, mRNA vaccine technology is more than 30 years old, dating back to 1985 from Dr. Katalin Karikó.
Though development was initially stalled due to lack of funding, a collaboration between Karikó and Dr. Drew Weissman showed major breakthroughs in 2005, utilizing mRNA vaccines as a blueprint to induce production proteins.
This was coupled with influenza and HIV research from the National Institute of Health on how to identify appropriate vaccine targets.
As they say, experience has its merits.
This approach has also been applied for target identification in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), so it’s safe to say that this isn’t just some big Hail Mary.
The mRNA vaccine groundwork led to the founding of two major companies you may have heard of – BioNTech in 2008 and Moderna in 2010.
These companies were founded with the sole focus of studying, developing, and deploying mRNA vaccine technologies.
Sir Isaac Newton famously said, “If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.”
Well, in this case maybe not giants, but at least a solid groundwork that started things further along than at square zero – though, in my humble opinion, the names Karikó and Weissman have earned “giant” status (and should seriously be considered as future recipients of a Nobel Prize).
Furthermore, the development of the COVID-19 vaccines operated under a microscope, no pun intended. When any sort of drug or therapeutic is fast-tracked for approval by the FDA, it doesn’t just mean you operate with impunity and bam, you’re on the market.
Quite the opposite.
Have you ever had your boss ask for updates every few hours on a project? Imagine that, but you’re waiting for some test results.
The FDA directly oversees every step of development, ensuring everything is on the up and up, data are accurate, and any potentially disqualifying conditions are identified.
Where normally therapeutics are submitted for FDA approval after these studies, as a series of reports, in a fast-tracked situation, the FDA has already seen the work that has been done and is able to provide a more expedient route to approval.
We saw this happen with the Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in December 2020, with the focus on protecting as many people as possible from severe cases of COVID-19.
But what of the clinical trials? They were completed so quickly. They usually take so much longer, right?
This may be true at the surface, but phases of these clinical trials were operated in parallel instead of as a relay, again because the technology was known, established, and already shown to be safe.
Any adverse side effects were recorded and reported as soon as they appeared.
A typical vaccine clinical trial will recruit around 3,000-6,000 individuals, but in this case the Pfizer/BioNTech trials recruited more than 43,000 individuals, Moderna recruited 30,000, and Johnson & Johnson recruited 60,000 (the third-largest clinical trial in history).
A wider net catches more fish – and a larger, more diverse sample size will certainly catch more potential side effects, helping speed things along.
With every single vaccine dating back to polio in the 1960s, there has never been a reported “long-term” side effect that appeared more than three months post inoculation.
The COVID-19 clinical trials started in June 2020, about 15 months ago.
And if you’re wondering why we haven’t seen a major update saying, “no long-term side effects have been observed” – you have. Every time someone tells you the vaccines are safe, that’s what they’re saying, just in fewer words.
Sometimes science doesn’t have anything to say other than “nothing happened” or “all good.” But that doesn’t make for good news or journalism.
When science sees something, it says something (remember when administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused after a remarkably rare risk factor was found?). So the lack of any update shouldn’t be a vacuum in which disinformation is allowed to flourish, it should be celebrated that there’s no negative updates to be had.
Let’s go one step deeper, shall we: 387 million Americans have received at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccines and 182 million Americans are fully vaccinated. If there were to be any reportable long-term side effects, we’d have seen them by now and reported them.
All in all, the development of the COVID-19 vaccines is the public’s chance to peek behind the curtain at the proverbial Wizard of Oz: The scientific method, and like the Wizard, it’s not as exciting as we’d hoped.
There’s no blockbuster headlines of “something worked” or “everything’s fine.” Instead, we see the scientific method at work, making revisions as new data becomes available.
Early shifts in reporting were just that: more information became available, so the reports were updated to reflect that with more accurate, up-to-date information.
With respect to the vaccines, we have over a few hundred million data points saying the same thing – that the vaccines are safe, they are effective, and you should go get one.
But why stop there? The proven successes of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines has already ushered in a new era of scientific and medical developments.
New mRNA vaccines are in Phase I clinical trials for treatment of HIV and others are in Phase II clinical trials to accelerate development and deployment of annual flu shots as well as for treatment of advanced melanomas.
So really, science isn’t “a few years out to lunch.” It’s building a second cafeteria.
You just need to stop and look around once in a while, or you might miss it.
Matthew Tracey is an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown.
