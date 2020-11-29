Two Catholic churches – one in Johnstown and the other in Portage – have canceled Mass until further notice after individuals tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement to media, Diocese Communications Secretary Tony DeGol said Masses and other scheduled activities at St. Benedict Church in Johnstown and Holy Family Parish in Portage were put on hold "out of an abundance of caution" to mitigate the chance that the virus could spread.
In Johnstown, the decision was made after the Rev. Antony Sudherson tested positive for COVID-19, Altoona-Johnstown Diocese officials said.
Sudherson is in quarantine, as is the Rev. David Peles, who serves as pastor of St. Benedict parish.
In Portage, Holy Family Parish's pastor, Father Tom Stabile, also went into quarantine and is seeking COVID-19 testing after receiving news that a church employee tested positive for the virus, the Diocese reported in its online edition of Proclaim! on Saturday.
"Bishop Mark Bartchak continues to direct all clergy and parishioners to wear masks and practice physical distancing at all liturgies and other church activities," Diocese officials wrote. "The Bishop continues to waive the obligation to attend Sunday and Holy Day Masses until further notice.
"Those who are sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend Mass."
The Diocese is reminding local Catholics that Sunday masses are also broadcast live from St. John Gualbert Cathedral in Johnstown every Sunday on WATM ABC 23 and rebroadcast Sundays at 9 p.m. on Atlantic Broadband channel 9.
