It's been three weeks since Cambria County entered the final, least restrictive, "green" phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to reopen counties based on diminishing COVID-19 cases.
And since then, rules directing employees and customers to wear medical masks have become increasingly muddled, resulting in a variety of interpretations by businesses.
On the door of ACRP on West High Street in downtown Ebensburg, a sign reads: "As per Governor (Tom) Wolf's statewide mandate, masks must be worn on these premises."
Next door, at High Street Body Shop gym, owner Eric Danchanko said he believed the state Legislature, with its resolution passed this month, ended Wolf's March disaster declaration requiring masks.
"As far as I know, the disaster declaration got shot down," he said. "It was like a celebration when people heard that. People want their freedom from restrictions including wearing masks. I don't think anybody is requiring masks."
Late this week many businesses in the region as well as the Cambria Regional Chamber received a general email from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that says masks are mandatory.
"When we move to the Green Phase, remember that it isn’t a return to how things were before. We must stay alert to keep the virus from resurging," the email read. "Wearing a mask is an important part of keeping COVID-19 from spreading. Everyone must wear a mask. That includes workers and customers. Remember, my mask protects you and your mask protects me. No mask, no shirt, no shoes, no service. If a worker or customer attempts to enter your business without a mask on, ask them to leave and return when they have a mask. A fabric mask is fine if they aren’t a medical worker or first responder."
That correspondence went to about 10,000 businesses statewide as well as local governments, chambers of commerce, and tourism and economic development partners, DCED Communications Director Casey Smith said.
"It's a reminder of the importance of taking steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 like wearing a mask," Smith said. "The mask requirement is part of Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel’s Levine’s order – 'Directing Public Health Safety Measures for Businesses Permitted to Maintain In-person Operations,' which pertains to all counties regardless of the phase of reopening."
'Strongly encourage masks'
The state Department of Health has an online form for individuals to report non-compliance, the state also recommends contacting local law enforcement to handle violations, she said.
The state's 1955 Disease Prevention and Control Law gives the Secretary of the Department of Health power to set measures aimed at reducing the spread of disease.
That law prescribes fines for violations, which can be prosecuted by the state department of health or local authorities.
Levine's April order was issued in accordance with that law.
And though a majority of lawmakers within the state Legislature passed a resolution in early June to end Wolf's COVID-19 disaster declaration, Wolf's administration holds that Levine's order is not affected.
Wolf petitioned the state's highest court to throw out the legislative branch’s resolution, and said it was causing confusion.
At Everyday Gourmet, another High Street business, masks are strongly encouraged by owners Charles and Mindy Heinrich.
"Because me and my husband live upstairs with our five children, this shop is my house. So I strongly encourage masks," she said behind a plexiglass barrier at the register. "I even have them here if you need them. I have signs everywhere. I just feel better safe than sorry."
She has observed an inconsistency in mask wearing policies among businesses in the region.
"I personally get upset. People think it's not here. It only takes one person to affect a lot of people," she said. "We stay in our own little space here and we have our own rules."
'People are confused'
Rick Ardini, owner of Rik-N-Nik's pizza restaurant on High Street, supported his "mask optional" policy with the Wolf administration’s own language on a state website.
He showed the state Department of Health's website on his phone.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend the routine use of face masks, and respirators in the community. Most often, the spread of germs from person to person happens among close contacts within six feet," the official website reads.
But the order given April 15 by Levine states that businesses must make wearing masks a requirement for employees as well as customers – except for individuals who cannot wear them due to medical conditions – and they are not required to provide documentation of their medical condition.
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer offered some clarity about the status of the rules in light of the battle between the state's executive and legislative branches.
"The Legislature’s resolution ending Governor Wolf’s Emergency Declaration is currently being heard in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court," Neugebauer wrote in an email. "The Department of Health has, pursuant to statute, the authority to enforce its rules and regulations."
However, he said he was not aware of any citations issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health in Cambria County relative to masks.
"I cannot say whether or not the Department of Health has any intention to enforce its orders or not," he said. "Locally, our community is working well together to navigate through these unique times.
"As a whole, businesses and citizens have cooperated with each other and with law enforcement, and everyone is to be commended. We all owe it to one another to remain vigilant through these unprecedented times."
Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amy Bradley said confusion about mask rules is widespread across businesses in the region. She said the Chamber also received the DCED email.
"The issue is, people are confused whether it's a requirement or recommendation. We just have to be patient," Bradley said. "I've seen people yell at grocery store workers about the rules. It's not the workers setting the rules, it's their business.
"If businesses say masks are required, then masks are required. To date there's been a wide variety of mask policies. Some really want you to wear a mask. And then there are other places that don't require masks at all."
