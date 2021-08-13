Crystal Rose is glad that her son, Teyvon Fields, will get to experience his senior year at Greater Johnstown High School in person – but she’s worried about the safety of a face-to-face return to classes because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“My concern is you still do have the (delta) variant out there, and even if you’re vaccinated, you can still get the virus,” Rose said.
Because of this, her son will be wearing a mask and carrying hand sanitizer when he’s back in the classroom.
“I’m still a little leery,” Rose said.
Despite these concerns, she recognized the need for some students to be in face-to-face learning environments, and said she wants her son and his classmates to have “a great school year” that’s the highlight of their lives – as safely as possible.
Greater Johnstown isn’t the sole area district planning a mask-optional, in-person return. The same goes for nearly all area districts, according to current health and safety plans found online.
Most start school the week of Aug. 23.
“All in all, things are going well, and I think we’re going to get started under normal operating conditions,” Conemaugh Township Area Superintendent Thomas “TJ” Kakabar said.
His district and several others list mask-wearing as optional on the health and safety plan, while others, such as Penn Cambria, recommend face coverings for all students and staff. North Star is asking unvaccinated individuals to wear masks inside.
As part of receiving American Rescue Plan funds, administrations had to update their plans that govern day-to-day operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deadline for submitting any adjustments to the Pennsylvania Department of Education was July 30, and those documents had to be posted online and approved by school boards.
Administrators were welcome to use a template provided by state officials and a review of area schools’ plans shows many – such as Ferndale Area, Cambria Heights and Portage Area – did.
Utilizing this guide, administrators had to answer how the institution would support prevention and mitigation efforts, ensure continuity of services, and maintain the health and safety of students, educators and other staff.
Answers rarely strayed from the norm established last year: social distancing will be used when possible, daily cleaning and sanitizing will take place and regular hand-washing is encouraged.
“I think returning to in-school learning is a good step, especially for myself, because I’m going to be able to learn better because I will be back inside of the classroom,” Greater Johnstown’s Fields said. “Virtual learning was nice. However, I missed the traditional way of learning.”
Face coverings not required – yet
District health and safety plans cited the fact that, as of June 28, “face coverings are optional for all individuals ... regardless of vaccination status” – for now.
Despite that guidance, in July the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended universal masking in schools, even for those who are already vaccinated, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that masks should be donned indoors, no matter what a person’s status is, in regions with high transmission rates of the disease.
As of Aug. 3, Cambria and Somerset counties were classified as having a “substantial” rate of transmission by the CDC, and COVID-19 boosters had not been approved for children younger than 12. That designation is the third-highest on a four-tier scale.
There is no statewide mask mandate in effect, and Gov. Tom Wolf has said he would leave the decision up to each district.
Conemaugh Valley School District Superintendent Shane Hazenstab expects mask-wearers at his district to be few and far between, but wants those who do choose to wear face coverings to know they can if they like.
“Masks will be optional for everyone, with the exception of on the buses,” he said.
School buses are considered “public transportation” and fall under the CDC order to wear a face covering on that sort of transportation.
Fields said he doesn’t mind wearing a mask during school because he considers the step to be important.
“It may be a headache for us from time to time, but it is the main line of defense from this disease,” Fields said.
Learning ‘in person’
Another change with the new school year is whether remote learning will be offered. Area districts are planning a return to full, five-day-per-week, in-person instruction, although some will have virtual alternatives.
“I think it makes good sense to try start as normal as we possibly can,” Kakabar said.
Ferndale Area will continue to provide a option for students “wishing to remain virtual,” Superintendent Jeffrey Boyer said, but otherwise will begin a normal school year as well.
Other institutions, such as Greater Johnstown and Westmont Hilltop, will offer students the option of enrolling in the district’s version of a cyber school. Blacklick Valley School District has hybrid and virtual models in place – but would turn to them only should those methods be needed.
“We will be planning a full return to school in the fall, unless the situation drastically changes,” Blacklick Valley Superintendent William Kanich said. “The best place for the students to learn is in person.”
The other school leaders agree.
“We are excited about the upcoming school year and look forward to seeing our students in a dynamic school environment,” Boyer said.
“I think it’s time,” Hazenstab said. “I think it’s needed from the standpoint of just society moving again. ... Those social interactions and everything that goes with it makes the world go ’round.”
He added that the staff at Conemaugh Valley are “excited to have the students coming back.”
“We’re looking forward to it, and we welcome them with open arms,” Hazenstab said.
The state Department of Education has established a county-based map of district plans, viewable at https://bit.ly/371rPRF; however, the site has not been updated since July.
