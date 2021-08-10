JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Brandon Bailey, Richland School District’s director of education and pandemic coordinator, addressed the district’s health and safety plan during the school board meeting on Monday.
“The health and safety of our staff and students will remain the top priority for our school district,” Bailey said. “Expectations will continue to be dependent on the latest mandates and orders that are issued by the governing bodies.”
He also reminded members that conditions can change rapidly, but the administration and COVID-19 team can pivot as needed.
The board approved the updated plan on June 28 as required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for Richland to receive the American Rescue Plan funds.
At this time, the framework – available on the district website – lists masks as optional and includes normal COVID-19 guidance carried over from last year, such regular cleaning of facilities and social distancing of at least three feet.
Bailey said one of the main concerns of administrators is making sure, as long as it’s safe, to have in-person education, which Richland is moving forward with for the coming year.
District Superintendent Arnold Nadonley noted that the health and safety team and administration reviewed the plan the week of Aug. 2 to ensure that it’s as up to date as possible.
“To keep students here, as long as we have them three feet apart, as long as they all have face masks on the bus, we should be good to go,” Bailey said.
Another matter discussed at the meeting was changing the address for the elementary school.
Nadonley broached the subject from a safety standpoint because the main entrance is off Theatre Drive. The school’s address is Schoolhouse Road, because when the building was renovated, that was the entry point.
He brought up the possibility that emergency services may have a problem accessing the property if they aren’t familiar with the area.
Nadonley presented three options to the board for them to choose from and vote on at a later date – do nothing; change it to 338 Theatre Drive, which is the old Rachel Hill address; or create a new name.
Nadonley said from a safety standpoint, the right thing to do is adopt the Theatre Drive address.
Ray McCombie, board president, agreed with that suggestion, stating that it would allow for the least confusion.
After discussion, the board decided that moving forward with Nadonley’s proposal was the best option.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
