It’s not just Roberta Stern’s Lab mix, Chandler, accompanying her on grocery store runs these days.
There’s also the guest she’d rather not bring. Her pale blue mask.
“Never in my life did I think we’d be dealing with something like the coronavirus – or wearing a mask to shop,” the Westmont woman said.
But it’s a reality most of the world is adjusting to, she added, while loading groceries into her car outside Randy’s Bi-Lo on Osborne Street.
“If wearing a mask can help, I’m fine with wearing it. Because this (situation) is real,” she said. “You’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do.”
In grocery store aisles, parking lots and neighborhoods across the region, bandanas, homemade cloth coverings and makeshift masks of every kind have become an unforeseen fashion as efforts remain in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“Everyone’s had to adjust,” said Domonique Williams, while walking toward her Solomon Homes apartment.
Her son’s girlfriend in Delaware was diagnosed with COVID-19 after losing her sense of smell a few weeks ago.
Still in her 20’s, she’s been healthy otherwise, Williams said.
“But it makes you pay attention,” the Johnstown woman said. “I’m 50 years old. I don’t want to catch it.”
‘We’re all complying’
People who talked with The Tribune-Democrat said they were paying close attention to guidance from state and federal officials – and that they take the pandemic and the precautions seriously, even as stay-at-home guidelines are stretching into a fifth week.
That sentiment isn’t universal though.
Across Pennsylvania, a growing number of people have been venting frustration about the continued shutdown on social media. In Harrisburg, protesters lined the front steps of the Capitol building last week – some of them shedding masks and holding up signs to voice concern about what they called a government overreach.
That perspective hasn’t translated into trouble locally, area law enforcement officials said.
In Johnstown, Somerset, Richland and Cambria Township, police calls in general have dropped since Gov. Tom Wolf began urging people to stay at home, police said.
Richland Township Police Chief Michael Burgan said several residents have called to expressing frustration or ask questions about masks. Two or three callers said they were upset they weren’t being permitted to enter a store without a mask.
None of it has led to significant incidents in the community, he said.
“A lot of times, it’s really just come down to talking to people and explaining what the law requires and doesn’t require – just basic education,” Burgan said.
When his officers step out of a car or walk into a restaurant, they are wearing masks, too, he said.
“We’re all complying,” Burgan said. “We’re following the guidelines, too.”
Cambria Township Police Officer Jonathan Szczur and Johnstown Police Sgt. Pat Goggin credited residents for adapting to “challenging circumstances.”
“You’re going to see frustration,” Goggin said. “People are dealing with a situation they never dealt with before. Even when it’s just families cooped together with kids every day, it’s going to get stressful.”
‘People are listening’
Johnstown Police were dispatched to an incident at a Cambria City neighborhood Sheetz store on March 28. A dispute sparked by coronavirus-fueled emotions – and allegations of coughing without covering up – led to one man firing a handgun at another man’s vehicle, police said.
That’s been an anomaly over the past month. Rather than being dispatched to a wave of crimes, Goggin said he’s seen more examples of people stepping up to help each other – or extending a wave and a “Thank you” to him while he’s on duty.
Johnstown Police Chief Robert Johnson said some area residents donated masks.
“Overall, the residents of Johnstown have really stepped up to the plate,” Johnson said. “This is tough for everyone. But it seems like most people are adapting and doing their best to take precautions and go with the flow as best they can.”
Somerset Police Chief Randy Cox said he’s seen the same in his community.
Police calls are also down because there’s fewer people on the streets and fewer cars traveling through the community.
But incidents can spike in an instant, Szczur noted.
Wolf has indicated restrictions could be reduced beginning May 8 in lesser-hit sections of the state – regions that continue trending in the right direction over a 14-day-span.
“Right now, people are listening, but you can tell some are getting antsy,” Szczur said. “If we’re still in the same position a month from now, who knows how people will respond? It might change.”
