JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With the continuing increase in COVID-19 cases, mask-wearing is now recommended for public indoor settings almost everywhere in the region, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Only Blair County remains solidly in the CDC’s range of moderate community transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Indiana, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties have all moved into the elevated range, where masking is recommended, even for fully vaccinated individuals. Recommendations that those unvaccinated should wear masks in public settings anywhere remain in place.

Centre County remains at the cusp between moderate and elevated spread.

Low spread is fewer than 15 new cases per 100,000 people or less than 5% positivity. Moderate spread is 15 to 50 new cases per 100,000 people or 5-8% positivity. Substantial spread is 50 to 100 new cases per 100,000 people or 8-10% positivity. High spread is more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people or more than 10% positivity.

Centre County has had 49.9 cases per 100,000 for seven days. Blair County has had 27.9 cases per 100,000.

The region’s other counties range from 55.9 cases per 100,000 in Indiana County to 75.7 cases per 100,000 in Clearfield County.

Thursday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health added 1,731 new positives and seven additional deaths, bringing the state totals to 1,232,185 cases and 27,890 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There were no additional deaths in the eight-county region.

Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties each added 10 cases; Indiana County added nine; Clearfield County added 11; Centre County added 14 and Westmoreland added 34.

Combining Thursday’s reports from the state health department and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows vaccine providers have administered 13,539,673 doses and 6,591,887 people are fully vaccinated.

The CDC reports 63.3% of all Pennsylvania adults are now fully vaccinated.

Community spread chart

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mask-wearing even for fully-vaccinated people in indoor settings for counties with elevated or high levels of community spread. Here how the CDC defines the levels. 

Level of spread 7-day cases per 100,000 7-day percent positivity
Low 0-15 0-5%
Moderate 15-50 5-8%
Elevated 50-100 8-10%
High 100 or more 10% or more

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here is the latest COVID-19 information for Aug. 5, 2021, from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day cases per 100,000 Population
Cambria 10 0 14,881 11,430 441 339 75 58 130,192
Somerset 10 0 8,165 11,117 219 298 42 57 73,447
Bedford 10 0 4,787 9,996 142 297 35 73 47,888
Blair 10 0 13,599 11,162 344 282 34 28 121,829
Indiana 9 0 6,530 7,767 179 213 47 56 84,073
Clearfield 11 0 8,780 11,078 157 198 60 76 79,255
Centre 14 0 17,126 10,547 228 140 81 50 162,385
Westmoreland 34 0 34,886 9,999 784 225 198 57 348,899
Region 108 0 108,754 10,378 2,494 238 572 55 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 1,731 7 1,232,185 9,625 27,890 218 8,795 69 12,801,937

