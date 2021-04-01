Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.