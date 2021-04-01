The local region missed the brunt of Pennsylvania’s March surge in COVID-19 cases, Department of Health data shows.
The state added 95,480 positives during March, up by more than 8,000 from February’s 87,192 new cases.
But Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair and Indiana counties all reported fewer new cases in March, compared to February.
Cambria had the largest drop with 607 new March cases, down from 881 cases through February.
Somerset had 285 new cases in March, down from 349 in February.
Bedford had 151 new cases in March, down from 168 in February.
Blair had 565 new cases in March, down from 648 in February.
Indiana had 286 cases in March, down from 316 in February.
Like the state, Clearfield, Centre and Westmoreland counties recorded more new cases in March.
Clearfield was up from 657 in February to 946 new cases in March.
Centre was up from 1,609 in February to 1,677 new cases in March.
Westmoreland was up from 2,051 in February to 2,448 new cases in March.
The state and all of this region’s counties remained below new-case reports at the height of the pandemic. The most cases reported in one month were 4,204 for Cambria County, 2,958 for Somerset, 1,368 for Bedford, 3,544 for Blair, 1,402 for Indiana, 2,363 for Clearfield, 2,633 for Centre and 9,991 for Westmoreland. Indiana County’s largest increase came in November. The other seven counties saw the most cases in December.
In Thursday’s daily report, Cambria, Somerset, Indiana, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties each recorded one additional COVID-19 death among 27 additional deaths statewide.
There were no triple-digit case increases Thursday among the region’s eight counties as the state added 3,893 new positives, the health department reported.
It brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,028,750 cases and 25,120 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 32% of its eligible population. The national average is 29% of the population.
There have been 5,309,424 total vaccine doses administered and 1,874,693 people are fully vaccinated.
Cambria County added 25 cases, Somerset added three cases, Bedford added six cases, Blair added 29 cases, Indiana added 12 cases, Clearfield added 30 cases, Centre added 28 cases and Westmoreland County added 87 cases.
