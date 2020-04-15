Like most other states, Pennsylvania hasn’t been able to process many of its claims filed since COVID-19 social distancing and business closures began mid-March.
Dustin Greene, co-owner of a couple of Johnstown entertainment venues – Ace’s Lounge and Top Dog Productions – said his employees wasted no time in applying for benefits.
However, a month later, many of his employees still haven’t received a payment.
“It all comes down to the PIN number, the dreaded PIN number,” he said.
Although people file for unemployment benefits online, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry responds by sending a Personal Identification Number – PIN – in the mail. It usually arrives within 7-10 business days.
That PIN is the key to continuing the filing process and receiving benefits.
However, the Department of Labor and Industry acknowledged PIN delays with a statement on its website: “Due to current volumes, you may not receive your PIN in time to file biweekly, but you will be able to file for recent and missed weeks once your PIN arrives.”
There have been more than 1.3 million claims for unemployment benefits filed since March 15.
For people, including many of Greene’s employees, that PIN has been delayed by four weeks.
“For people who live paycheck to paycheck this is vital,” he said. “Without that PIN, you can’t do anything. You can’t even check on your claim. You have to call, and if you call, you can’t get through because of the volume of people calling. In the case of my business partner, he applied March 17 and didn’t get his PIN until April 13.”
Greene gave all employees an official notice after Gov. Tom Wolf’s March 16 business closure order.
His 33 employees, including DJs, chefs, servers, bartenders and dishwashers, filed for unemployment the next day, he said.
“They haven’t gotten their pay out since they’ve been off work,” he said. “They have gotten nothing. In my business partner’s case, he has not gotten one to date. Some of my employees got their benefits in a normal time span, and others who didn’t do anything differently experienced delays.”
The PIN system is outdated, in Greene’s opinion.
“At the end of the day, the antiquated PIN system used by the Department of Labor and Industry needs to be reviewed. Had we been able to use the last four digits of our Social Security numbers or our phone numbers, people could have filed online and not had to call in,” he said.
Greene addressed the issue Wednesday with Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, on a web conference held by the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce. Greene and about 50 other business members of the chamber attended the virtual meeting with Langerholc.
Greene shared that his employees haven’t received timely PINs for the unemployment system.
Langerholc answered with information he learned from the Department of Labor and Industry.
“I had a conference call with the secretary of Labor and Industry on Friday. They are continuing to work on that issue,” he said.
But in addition to fixing the PIN number problem in the current system, the department is building a new, separate system for self-employed people and independent contractors.
Normally, those workers are not eligible for unemployment benefits. But with new federal money, Pennsylvania is expanding benefits to them as well. And that requires Pennsylvania to build a new online platform to process assistance for those workers.
“They are still working to get that up,” Langerholc said. “And on the PIN number issue for the current system, they are telling me they are making progress on this, but I know that’s not the answer you want to hear.”
Langerholc said that in contrast to the more than 1.3 million unemployment claims filed in Pennsylvania in the past month, the total number of claims for all of last year was between 600,000 and 700,000.
“This has been a devastating first quarter in 2020,” he said.
Langerholc said he was frustrated in general with the shutdown ordered by Wolf.
He said the state Legislature has been left out of Wolf’s decision-making process after his emergency disaster declaration.
However, the Legislature is on track to pass a couple of bills to help put workers in real estate, construction and automobile industries back in business.
One bill would permit additional businesses previously shut down to reopen, and the other bill would shift power to county governments to determine which businesses can be open during a declared disaster.
But the final say on those bills rests with Wolf. Langerholc said he’s hopeful Wolf will sign those bills into law.
“I’m holding my breath. I want to give the governor the benefit of the doubt with the way things have been going,” he said.
According to Langerholc, the state’s budget is projected to have a $4 billion deficit due to business shutdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.