A pool of 9,472 registered voters – nearly 13% of the county’s registered voters and growing – plan to mail in their ballots this year across Cambria County, election officials said.
But as Paul Fockler exited Johnstown’s post office Wednesday, the lifelong Republican said he won’t be one of them.
“The way I look at it, how can you be sure they know you voted?” said Fockler, 87, of Moxham. “I’ll be at the polling station, voting like I always have.”
While the mail-in voting is being encouraged by both the state Republican Party and their Democrat counterparts, many residents who talked to The Tribune-Democrat on Wednesday said they remain hesitant to change their voting habits – coronavirus or not.
Election directors from Cambria and Somerset counties say the option to process is safe – and mirrors one Pennsylvanians have used for decades.
But whether voters choose the U.S. Postal Service or their neighborhood poll to do it, either option is available for registered voters June 2.
Brian Sheldon, 42, of Johnstown, said he’ll probably mail his ballot this year.
“For people who might not want to be around a lot of people, it’s a good idea,” he said.
Not for Barbara Riffle, through.
The 72-year-old East Taylor Township woman was mailing in annual dues for her local chapter of the Catholic Daughters of America on Wednesday.
But she said she wouldn’t consider mailing her vote.
She worries it might not make it to its intended destination.
Election directors in Cambria and Somerset counties said voters have the right to make their own choice on how they vote June 2.
Election directors: Process is safe
Polls will be open statewide – Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties included – although coronavirus-related concerns and other issues
– such as unrelated June 2 scheduling conflicts at locations such as churches and fire halls might have some of them relocating to new locations.
And for those who’d feel safer skipping the lines and filling out a ballot at home, that’s a safe option, too, Somerset County Director of Elections Tina Pritts said.
She noted the process is no different than the “absentee ballot” process that has been used by many in Pennsylvania since the late 1930s.
The only difference is voters can turn in their ballots as late as June 2 and they don’t have to list a reason for mailing in their votes this year, she said.
With a COVID-19 impacted June election ahead, Somerset County shifting polling places, seeking workers
For those who want to avoid potential crowds at polling stations, anyone who applies for a mail-in form can also hand-deliver their ballot to their county election office, where it will be marked, recorded and then opened on June when ballot counting begins, Cambria County Election Director Shirley Crowell said.
Crowell said there’s a system in place to ensure votes by the same person are spotted – and aren’t counted twice.
Registered voters must supply a state driver’s license or PennDOT-issued photo ID to apply for a mail-in ballot by logging onto VotesPa.com/ApplyMailBallot.
For those who don’t plan on voting at the polls, the form must be submitted by 5 p.m. May 26, state election officials have said.
“You can bring the ballot to the election office,” said Pritts.
“But you cannot take it with you and turn it in at the polls on election day.”
‘More education’ needed
To Victor Watts, 21, of Richland Township, more information needs to reach area residents about the option.
“I think a lot of people are under-educated about it. You see a lot of stuff on social media – but once you learn more, it’s not a bad option,” said Watts, who indicated he liked the idea of hand-delivering his ballot to the election office.
Zachary Pritt, 19, of Ogle Township, said he was also open-minded about the option.
He’s not sure that he’ll choose the option this year, saying he’ll likely follow his parents’ lead.
“But if people want to avoid congregating – and maybe stop (the coronavirus) from spreading – I like the idea.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.