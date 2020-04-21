A Johnstown man will stand trial, accused of firing a handgun during a COVID-19 feud in a Sheetz parking lot last month, authorities said.
Guillermo Diaz Alvarez, 56, of the 600 block of Wynn Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, William Sauro, 43, told city police that he spotted Alvarez walking through the parking lot of Sheetz on Broad Street on March 28 "coughing and not covering."
Sauro reportedly told city police that he told Alvarez "to cover when he coughed because of the virus that was going around," the complaint said.
Video shows Sauro striking Alvarez with his Nissan Altima and Alvarez pulling a .45-caliber handgun from his waistband and firing once at the windshield and multiple times at the driver's side tire.
No injuries were reported.
Alvarez faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and not having a permit to carry a concealed firearm. He is free on bond.
Sauro was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment. Sauro is awaiting a preliminary hearing.
