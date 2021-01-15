More than 300 candle luminaries – each lit in recognition of a Cambria County resident who has died during the COVID-19 pandemic – will glow on the Iron Street river wall by the historic Stone Bridge on Tuesday.
“Lights of Remembrance: A Memorial for Cambria County COVID Victims,” organized by In This Together Cambria, 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health and The Tribune-Democrat, will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., coinciding with a lighting event by the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C.
Red and yellow lights, the COVID-19 awareness colors, will also be displayed on the Stone Bridge, courtesy of Johnstown Area Heritage Association.
Cambria has been hard hit by the coronavirus, at one time having the largest number of per capita cases among all counties in the nation with a population of 100,000 or more. Upward of 10,000 confirmed or probable cases have been recorded. About one out of every 400 county residents who were alive at the start of the pandemic have died after contracting the disease, with funeral parlors and morgues having – on occasion – reached maximum capacity.
“Each person whom we've lost to COVID in Cambria County had a life, and a family, and friends and people who loved them,” said Ashlee Kiel, a founder of In This Together Cambria, an organization created to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“And when someone dies, that doesn't happen in a vacuum, and so there have been so many people who have been affected just by one single loss. We wanted to do this so that we could acknowledge the lives of the people who have died and acknowledge the pain and the grief of the people who are now living without their loved ones.”
The installation will be live-streamed on In This Together Cambria's Facebook page.
Anybody interested in seeing the luminaries is asked to wear masks and practice safe social distancing. The display will be visible from Point Park, Sargent's Stadium at the Point, and Route 56.
“We're not encouraging people to come down there, but we're not discouraging them either,” Kiel said. “It's outside. If they really feel called to come, nobody is going to stop them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.