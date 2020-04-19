Pennsylvania’s approach to slowing the spread of COVID-19 is, in Jackie Kulback’s opinion, a one-size-fits-all solution that does not properly address the pandemic’s impact on many small communities, such as those in the Johnstown region.
So, on Monday, the Cambria County Republican Party’s chairwoman plans to join a group of protesters in Harrisburg to urge Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, to begin re-opening the commonwealth from the stay-at-home order he issued on April 1. The closing of nonessential businesses, as part of the mitigation, has resulted in about one-fifth of the state’s workers filing unemployment claims.
“I think that what people were feeling – and I know I felt that way, too – is whenever I was listening to the governor’s speech on Friday and the expectation was what his thoughts were in reopening the state, and there was nothing,” Kulback said. “I think that this protest is really a protest against the facts that Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia and some of the large metropolitan centers, that we just don’t have the cases to warrant a complete shutdown, like we have.”
Janet Lord, a Republican from Daisytown, also plans to attend the rally that is scheduled for noon near the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex. She described the state’s policy as “punishing the class.”
“There are a lot of us that have our immune systems intact,” Lord said. “They’re able to go and work.”
The protest is similar to others that have been held, including a traffic-snarling event in Michigan. The plan is for participants to drive through the streets, while not gathering in groups. “I just pray that people go, stay in their vehicles, honk their horns and just by the sheer volume of traffic do the drive-through, and then leave,” Kulback said.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine encouraged participants to take steps to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
“I articulated before that if the protestors stay in their cars, and they drive around the Capitol and exercise their right to protest, then I wouldn’t expect any particular public health implications,” Levine said during a press conference on Sunday. “If, however, they get out of their cars, and they are not practicing social distancing, if they’re not wearing masks, if they’re having personal contact, like shaking hands, et cetera, if they’re not frequently washing their hands and using hand sanitizer, and they come from wide various areas of Pennsylvania, then that is a public health risk. And I’m concerned for their health.”
Lord said she plans to stay in her vehicle.
“I think they’re going to be staying in their cars,” Lord said. “Of course, they’re afraid the freaking Gestapo is going to come out and take us to the gas chambers, which I don’t doubt’s going to happen. That’s what I think it is. I think people will be driving just like they did in Michigan. They did a great job in Michigan I thought. I was watching that like with all intensity patriotism saying, ‘Yeah, go man.’”
More than 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in the commonwealth.
Locally, fewer than 60 combined cases – with two deaths – had been reported in the counties of Cambria, Somerset and Bedford, as of Sunday afternoon.
The state’s projected peak days for deaths and medical resource usage have passed, according to covid19.healthdata.org. But the administration warns that relaxing the rules and guidelines too soon could lead to a resurgence in the virus.
Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled General Assembly passed legislation that would require the administration to use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and federal Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency standards in determining what businesses can open. The governor is expected to veto the legislation.
Wolf’s administration has listed six points to determine how to reopen the state: using data-driven criteria, getting enough personal protection equipment and testing, limiting large gatherings, establishing guidelines for individuals and businesses, implementing protocols for vulnerable citizens, and monitoring coronavirus so quick action can be taken in future cases.
“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of Pennsylvania families,” Pennsylvania Democratic Party Executive Director Sinceré Harris said. “We need to follow Gov. Wolf’s lead and let science and the facts be our guide as we chart a path forward.”
