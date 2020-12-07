State Rep. Mike Reese, a Republican whose 59th District includes parts of Somerset and Westmoreland counties, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement made by his office on Monday.
“I have been quarantining for the last week awaiting my test results and with the positive test will remain in quarantine until I have recovered,” Reese said in a press release. “I am grateful to report my symptoms were mild and are subsiding. I’m feeling better as each day passes.”
Reese's office said he was last in the Capitol three weeks ago.
He did not attend a Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee hearing into the recent presidential election, held on Nov. 25, that has been linked to multiple cases, including that of Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump.
“Rep. Reese does not know where he might have contracted COVID-19, and he was not in attendance at the Gettysburg hearing,” according to a message from his office.
His offices in Mount Pleasant and Ligonier remain open.
Reese, who has been in office since 2009, recently won an uncontested general election race to retain the seat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.