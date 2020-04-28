The lines that divide Pennsylvania into regions, as part of the plan to reopen the commonwealth from the COVID-19 shutdown, dissect the 35th Senatorial District's three counties.
Cambria is in the southwest. Bedford is with the southcentral. Clearfield is part of the northwest.
Cases of coronavirus are low in each county – 22 in Cambria, 22 in Bedford and 11 in Clearfield with 2 combined deaths, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health information released on Tuesday.
However, being part of a region ties their future – in terms of when they will reopen – at least somewhat to the rest of the group. For example, Cambria is linked to Allegheny County where 1,235 cases with 87 deaths have been recorded. Similarly, Bedford is with Harrisburg and Clearfield with Erie.
Since part of Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to begin reopening areas includes a region recording fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous 14 days, state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, who represents the 35th District, would like to see the approach reevaluated. In a letter to Wolf, Langerholc wrote that “the only commonality between them is that none of them belong with the major urban areas to which they have been unfairly linked.”
“I'm hoping that they will reexamine, redo this approach,” Langerholc said during a telephone interview. “It seems to me they just kind of crisscrossed the state, almost with like a pizza cutter, into six different regions, rather than really looking at the county-by-county approach.”
State Rep. Tommy Sankey, a Republican, whose 73rd Legislative District includes parts of Cambria and Clearfield, would also like to see the process reexamined. “I understand why they started that way,” Sankey said. “I'm hoping we can convince him – someone can convince him – to go to a county-by-county. It's just kind of how we did it when we started into this. Let's roll back the same way.”
Likewise, state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar's 69th Legislative District is divided between Bedford in the southcentral and Somerset in the southwest. Somerset has 26 reported cases with no deaths.
“In shutting down areas of Pennsylvania affected by COVID-19, the governor chose a county-by-county system,” Metzgar said in a press release. “He knew that rural counties and urban counties could not be addressed the same way, regardless of their proximity to each other. Why should he not follow the same process when reopening them?
“Somerset and Bedford counties do not have remotely similar COVID-19 statistics to areas like Pittsburgh or York, and yet they are lumped into those regions. I implore the governor to work with the General Assembly and find a way to reopen the Commonwealth in a way that is fair to all Pennsylvanians.”
Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine have said the regional count is part of an overall plan that includes making sure enough testing, including contact tracing, is available. Levine said the metric of fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 was something put down so that “we would have some quantitative data to look at,” while also explaining that the decision to move counties from red to yellow “will be a qualitative decision, with some subjectivity as well.”
