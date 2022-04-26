JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria and Somerset counties saw seven-day COVID-19 case totals inch up again last week, state Department of Health figures show.
The positivity rate for both counties, while climbing, remains below the 5% transmission rate that commonwealth officials consider an elevated risk.
Cambria County had 27 cases last week – up from just 19 a week prior.
Somerset County had 16 cases last week, which is up from a low of six the week before.
While Pennsylvania added a net weekly increase of 688 cases compared to the week ending April 14, several counties had seven-day decreases.
That included Blair and Centre counties, which had double-digit drops.
Blair's seven-day total fell from 35 to 19.
Centre dropped from 118 to 105.
Bedford County did not have a seven-day total listed.
On Tuesday, there were 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the eight-county region and 1,538 throughout the state, according to state data.
Westmoreland, Cambria and Centre led area counties with 28, 17 and 15 more instances, respectively.
The others, Clearfield, Indiana, Blair, Bedford and Somerset, added between one and seven each.
No deaths were logged in the local region but six fatalities were added to the state's total, now at 44,616.
