JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria and Somerset counties saw seven-day COVID-19 case totals inch up again last week, state Department of Health figures show.

The positivity rate for both counties, while climbing, remains below the 5% transmission rate that commonwealth officials consider an elevated risk.

Cambria County had 27 cases last week – up from just 19 a week prior.

Somerset County had 16 cases last week, which is up from a low of six the week before.

While Pennsylvania added a net weekly increase of 688 cases compared to the week ending April 14, several counties had seven-day decreases.

That included Blair and Centre counties, which had double-digit drops.

Blair's seven-day total fell from 35 to 19.

Centre dropped from 118 to 105.

Bedford County did not have a seven-day total listed.

On Tuesday, there were 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the eight-county region and 1,538 throughout the state, according to state data.

Westmoreland, Cambria and Centre led area counties with 28, 17 and 15 more instances, respectively.

The others, Clearfield, Indiana, Blair, Bedford and Somerset, added between one and seven each.

No deaths were logged in the local region but six fatalities were added to the state's total, now at 44,616.

COVID-19 Numbers

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
County New cases New deaths Total cases Cases/100,000 Total deaths population
Cambria 17 0 34685 26641 729 130192
Somerset 4 0 18759 25541 406 73447
Bedford 1 0 10983 22935 275 47888
Blair 4 0 29747 24417 614 121829
Indiana 6 0 17496 20810 355 84073
Clearfield 7 0 19369 24439 347 79255
Centre 15 0 35518 21873 348 162385
Westmoreland 28 0 80170 22978 1374 348899
Region 82 5 246727 23543 4448 1047968
Pennsylvania 1538 6 2810781 21956 44616 12801937
4-22

