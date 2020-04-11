Most schools are temporarily abandoning traditional grading scales as teachers pivot to online classes with schools closed for the remainder of the academic year, school officials said Friday.
Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said local schools need to make the adjustments needed to resume planned instruction, and determine how to manage attendance and grading. He said the state doesn’t have authority to dictate local grading requirements during the closure.
Most districts are planning to use some form of “pass-fail” grading system for the fourth quarter of the academic year, said Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.
The only kids who are likely at risk of not passing at this point are students who were already in deep academic trouble before the pandemic closed schools and who refuse to participate in whatever academic programming their schools set up for the rest of the year, said DiRocco, a former superintendent of Lewisburg Area School District.
The state is requiring local schools to spell out their plans post them online for the public to see.
“Parents, advocates, local leaders are going to have access to the plan,” Rivera said. “Parents should absolutely expect their school districts to provide instruction moving forward for our students.”
DiRocco said that he thinks most school leaders are making a good faith effort to make the necessary adjustments.
“They want to do right on behalf of the kids,” he said.
Because local school funding varies dramatically across the state, wealthier districts are better positioned to respond to this type of crisis, DiRocco said.
Rivera said the state is taking those concerns seriously.
Students in less well-off schools shouldn’t be forced to endure wasted weeks at the end of this school year while students in other districts continue to get access to education, he said.
Most years, “we talk about a summer slide. This is a multiple month slide,” in which students would be at risk of falling behind if their schools don’t continue to provide meaningful education, Rivera said.
The state is working to provide the resources to help local schools figure out how to deliver meaningful education during the closure, he said.
“If they need it, we will work to provide whatever resources to properly serve our students,” he said.
Local school officials are being asked to retain academic rigor without also making changes that appear to treat some children unfairly, said Maura McInerney, an attorney for the Education Law Center in Philadelphia.
“The state has consistently cautioned local educational agencies not to penalize in any manner due to COVID-19,” she said.
The Lewisburg Area School District is among those moving to a pass/fail system. It applies only for high school students, said Lewisburg Superintendent Steve Skalka.
Only students trending to a failing grade for the third marking period will be given individual course-work to achieve a passing grade, he said.
All high-schoolers are included in the pass/fail system for the fourth marking period. They’ll be graded on “their reasonable effort” to complete provided lessons. Staff is directed to engage students and make consistent contact with those who aren’t participating.
Before any student fails, their individual circumstances will be reviewed. Should it be determined home life or other dynamics interrupted “reasonable efforts,” they’ll receive a passing grade.
Class rank and National Honor Society determinations will be based on first semester grades.
Enrichment learning will continue for middle school and elementary students. It won’t be graded. The third marking period was completed and grades determined for middle-schoolers. At the elementary level, students will be graded on work completed up to March 13, the last day students attended school.
“We anticipate every student being promoted to the next grade-level,” Skalka said.
Many valley school districts are still reviewing and revising policies written with the expectation students would return to the classroom at the end of April.
Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell said district administration is still evaluating policy and options that will be established at Tuesday’s board meeting. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and be open to the public via videoconferencing.
“The third marking period was basically complete,” said Campbell. “We have 133 days in prior to the closure or 43 of the 45 days for MP3. So we were fortunate that 75% of our academic year was completed and actual grades achieved are available.”
All seniors will graduate. All other students will progress to the next grade level at this time, said Campbell.
“I believe no matter what we do online – we can never replicate the holistic learning process that daily, face-to-face, hands-on learning in public classrooms produces,” said Campbell.
Milton Area Superintendent Cathy Keegan said the district will review and revise its current plan. She said administrators had been waiting for guidance from the state education department.
“The administrative team is currently considering all grading options with updated changes to the Continuity of Education Plan, including complete/incomplete, pass/fail to the normal process of issuing grades,” she said.
“The challenges we face at a high school level include GPA, transcripts, class ranking and selecting the Class of 2020 Valedictorian.”
Keegan said the grading decision will not be made lightly.
Selinsgrove Area Superintendent Chad Cohrs said his district’s leadership team is still evaluating its options following the most recent announcement.
“We don’t have a definitive answer yet, we will be working on this next week,” said Selinsgrove Area Superintendent Chad Cohrs.
Mount Carmel Area Superintendent Bernard Stellar said the district is currently operating in Enrichment & Review mode, which means faculty and paraprofessionals have been reviewing concepts already taught. No grades are issued.
“However, since the governor has closed schools for the remainder of the academic year, we are strongly considering moving to the Planned Instruction mode, which means we will be advancing the curriculum,” said Stellar.
“Although our administrative team has, and continues to have, many discussions concerning grading moving forward, no definitive decisions have yet been made.”
