JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local vaccine providers say they are ready to provide COVID-19 booster shots to all those now eligible under the latest guidelines issued Thursday.
“We’ve increased the number of spots on our website (schedule),” Mainline Pharmacy CFO Steve DeCriscio said Friday. “We are doing that at all of our locations, and we’re bringing in some additional help to accommodate those who want their boosters.”
Guidelines approved this week allow millions more Americans to receive boosters and to choose a different company’s vaccine for the next shot.
Those over 65 and those with certain medical conditions or hazardous jobs who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been eligible for booster shots since August. This week, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded eligibility to specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients as well.
And now providers and patients have the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose, regardless of which type was received first.
The Moderna booster eligibility is similar to Pfizer’s, and anyone who received the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine is now eligible for a booster. That’s because the J&J vaccine hasn’t proved as protective as the two-dose vaccines.
On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health urged providers to begin administering boosters.
“Vaccine providers across Pennsylvania have supplies of all three safe and effective vaccines ready to administer booster shots today to those who are eligible,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a press release. “These vaccines remain our best strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19. If you are fully vaccinated, you still have protection. Getting a booster dose will increase your level of defense.”
The Highlands Health free clinic was providing boosters and first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine during a clinic at Friday’s Greater Johnstown High School football game. Another clinic is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Shiloh Baptist Church, 639 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown.
“If someone comes to the church wanting a Pfizer, we will provide,” Highlands Health Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said. “It’s a two-for-one: Prayers and vaccination, both for free.”
Boosters will be offered at Highlands Health, 315 Locust St., during its regular vaccine clinics on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
“Those who need a homebound visit should call the clinic or the local office of the Area Agency on Aging in Cambria or Somerset to be scheduled,” Danchanko said. “Also, any local organizations or businesses that wish us to come to their establishments should call and schedule. Have shots, will travel. That’s the free clinic’s new motto.”
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has a Pfizer booster clinic scheduled Saturday, but all the time slots were filled before this week’s expansion, spokeswoman Kristen Hudak said.
“We continue to offer booster doses to our employees, and we are evaluating whether additional dates for community clinics are necessary at this time,” Hudak said. “The vaccine is readily available at convenient locations throughout our community, and we encourage those seeking booster doses to visit any one of these locations to schedule a vaccination.”
UPMC Somerset will begin offering boosters at its regular vaccine clinics later this week, spokeswoman Sarah Deist said.
William Kurtycz, CEO of Hyndman Health Center, said his organization has plenty of vaccines for regular clinics at its Family Health Center locations in Hyndman, Bedford and Richland. In addition, the company will again partner with the Johnstown Housing Authority to schedule combined vaccine-booster clinics at public housing communities.
The Cambria County COVID-19 Task Force provided a breakdown eligibility for those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago.
They include:
• Those 65 years and older
• Those 18 to 64 who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions or live in high-risk setting.
• Those 18 to 64 who work in high-risk settings, including healthcare workers, firefighters, police, nursing home staff, education staff, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, corrections workers, Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.
