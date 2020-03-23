In order to support the community through the evolving hardships of the coronavirus pandemic, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) and Lee Initiatives Health and Wellness Endowment announced a fund to combat the impacts of the virus, on Monday.
The two have pledged a combined $200,000 to the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.
“Part of our role as a community foundation is to understand the needs on the ground and to facilitate philanthropic responses to those needs as they arise,” Community Foundation President Mike Kane said in a release.
The fund is designed to quickly provide financial resources to organizations that meet the community’s critical and changing needs.
“CFA and an advisory group will work with county emergency services officials, other nonprofit leaders and local and state elected officials to fill gaps in support and make sure resources are channeled where they will have the greatest impact, as swiftly as possible,” according to the release.
If other community members want to support the effort they may visit www.cfalleghenies.org/COVID-19.
This fund is in addition to a joint effort announced March 18 between the CFA, Lee Initiatives, 1889 Foundation and United Way of the Laurel Highlands to form a collaborative strategy to address the effects of the pandemic on nonprofits in the region.
The process for that support was announced Monday by the United Way.
According to a release from the agency, the United Way will manage all funding requests that relate to health and human services in Cambria and Somerset counties through the newly created Cambria and Somerset Counties Health and Human Service Advisory Response Team.
The Community Foundation will handle all other nonprofit requests for emergency funding.
Health and human services organizations will contact this team by emailing admin@uwlaurel.org with the subject line “Emergency Funding Request” and all other nonprofits should email aberzonski@cfalleghenies.org with the same subject line.
The United Way of the Laurel Highlands and Community Foundation will receive the requests, compile the information and disseminate it to the correct team.
Weekly teleconferences will be done by both groups to coordinate with the collaborators for funding availability and distribution.
