Two local experts said they expect the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to be available again soon with some additional restrictions.
University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown faculty members Jill Henning, assistant professor of biology, and Matthew Tracey, assistant professor of chemistry, explored Tuesday’s decision to put the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on pause, along with more about the science of vaccines during the latest installment of “COVID Questions” virtual town hall.
Pointing out that there have only been six reported cases of dangerous blood clots in women who received the vaccine, Tracey said, “The risk of this happening is very, very low. The risk-to-benefit ratio is going to be heavily in favor of the benefit.”
Henning noted that there are inherent risks in most daily activities, but wearing seatbelts or using helmets to reduce the risks.
“You take that vaccine because COVID is worse,” she said.
The pause will allow scientists to evaluate the correlation between the blood clots and the vaccine to make more recommendations, Henning added.
“There may be a subset of individuals who are directed not to get that vaccine but there are other individuals that it is safe for,” she said.
Here are some other aspects covered during Tuesday’s program:
• On vaccine effectiveness, Tracey pointed out that the Johnson and Johnson efficacy of 67% does not mean it won’t work as well as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which each boast efficacy above 90%.
“The vaccine itself is 100% effective at preventing cases that require hospitalization,” he said.
• On vaccine hesitancy, Henning said it’s important to listen to people’s concerns and share the proven science with them.
She said experts estimate it will require 80% of the population to get vaccinated or contract COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity for more normalcy. But because some 22% of the population is under 18, it puts more onus on the adults, she said, noting that those under 16 are not yet eligible for the vaccines.
“If you do not choose for yourself, we are going to see this virus move to children, because they can’t get vaccinated,” Henning said. “This is going to be a long haul unless we start to think about the kids.”
• On vaccine safety, Tracey said, “These are probably the largest clinical trials there have ever been for a vaccine. They are being overseen by the best of the best of the best.”
• On when booster shots might be needed, Henning said the best estimate is every three to five years.
Tracey said the vaccine essentially prepares the body to create antibodies against the virus as soon as it is detected.
“Your body will still have memory t-cells to remake those antibodies and get those armies back up to go,” he said.
• On reports of a link to breast cancer, Henning said that is false information that started because the vaccine activates the immune system, which includes lymph nodes.
Changes in lymph nodes can affect the reading of mammograms, so doctors recommend delaying mammograms for a few weeks following a vaccine, she said.
“There is nothing going on with breast cancer and the vaccine,” she said.
