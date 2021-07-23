This region continues to lag behind the state in the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases.
Friday’s report by the Department of Health added 557 new COVID-19 positives statewide, including 28 in the eight-county region. There were seven new deaths statewide, with none in this region.
Blair and Indiana counties each added one case; Somerset, Bedford and Clearfield counties each added two cases; Cambria County added four; Centre County added seven and Westmoreland County added nine.
Pennsylvania has had 1,218,975 cases and 27,820 deaths since the pandemic struck last March.
In the two weeks since the post-Independence Day increase began, Pennsylvania has added 5,202 new cases. Over that period, the state’s seven-day rate of new cases by population has increased from 17 cases for every 100,000 people to 25 cases per 100,000.
While the region’s infection rate has tripled from six cases to 18 cases per 100,000, it continues to lag behind the state. Most local counties remain below the state rate, with several in single digits.
- Cambria County has had 15 new cases over the past seven days for a rate of 12 per 100,000 residents.
- Somerset County has added six cases, which is eight per 100,000 residents.
- Bedford County has added four cases, which is eight per 100,000 residents.
- Blair County has added 12 cases, which is 10 per 100,000 residents.
- Indiana County has added 11 cases, which is 13 per 100,000 residents.
- Clearfield County has added 17 cases, which is 21 per 100,000 residents.
- Centre County has added 41 cases, which is 25 per 100,000 residents.
- Westmoreland County has added 83 cases, which is 24 per 100,000 residents.
The rise in infection rates can be seen in the department’s weekly update of the Early Warning Monitoring System, which shows 2.8% of all COVID-19 tests over the past seven days came back as “positive,” up from 1.7% positivity for the previous seven days.
Across the region, only Somerset County showed a drop in positivity, with 0.7% this week, compared to 1.7% last week. Cambria had 1.2% positivity; Indiana had 1.9%; Bedford, Blair and Centre each had 2.0%; and Westmoreland had 3.5% positivity.
While the state’s rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has steadily increased over the past two weeks, it remains at a level not seen sine the early days of the pandemic. On Friday, the seven-day average was 458 cases a day, more than double the average of 173 cases a day two weeks ago.
By comparison, the seven-day average rocketed from 164 cases a day to 668 cases a day in one week during the spring of 2020.
Meanwhile, combining reports from the state health department and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows vaccine providers administered 135,807 doses in one week and added 71,812 people to those fully vaccinated. The state’s totals are now 13,168,567 doses administered and 6.472,130 people fully vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 62.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. In the 66 counties covered by the Department of Health, 52.1% of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
Rates are lower in all of the region’s counties. Cambria has 46.8% fully vaccinated, Somerset has 40.2%, Bedford has 32.2%, Blair has 43.6%, Indiana has 41.6%, Clearfield has 42.7%, Centre has 51.6% and Westmoreland has 49.7%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.