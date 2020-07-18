COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania has nearly cases and almost 7,000 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Friday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 899,912

• ​Positive tests: 99,478

• Deaths: 6,992

• Recovered: 76%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 163 positives, 11,450 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 91 positives, 4,606 negatives (1 death)

• Bedford: 99 positives, 2,099 negatives (4 deaths)

• Blair: 126 positives, 7,973 negatives (1 death)

• Indiana: 176 positives, 4,323 negatives (6 deaths)

• Clearfield: 98 positives, 3,086 negatives (0 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 1,117 positives, 23,854 negatives (40 deaths)

• Allegheny: 5,990 positives, 84,514 negatives (202 deaths)

• Beaver: 918 positives, 8,559 negatives (81 deaths)

• Butler: 465 positives, 9,432 negatives (13 deaths)

• Centre: 270 positives, 6,190 negatives (9 deaths)

• Fayette: 235 positives, 6,817 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 79 positives, 1,955 negatives (0 deaths)

• Washington: 535 positives, 11,601 negatives (7 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 23,558 positives, 133,156 negatives (1,653 deaths)

• Montgomery: 9,060 positives, 72,414 negatives (836 deaths)

• Delaware: 7,762 positives, 47,365 negatives (674 deaths)

• Bucks: 6,284 positives, 46,275 negatives (573 deaths)

• Lancaster: 4,988 positives, 38,960 negatives (390 deaths)

• Berks: 4,781 positives, 23,729 negatives (360 deaths)

• Lehigh: 4,519 positives, 31,242 negatives (331 deaths)

• Chester: 4,196 positives, 35,109 negatives (334 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,614 positives, 29,501 negatives (284 deaths)

• Luzerne: 3,047 positives, 24,715 negatives (181 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,488 positives, 13,022 negatives (115 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 1,700.

• Ages 10-19: 4,400.

• Ages 20-29: 15,600.

• Ages 30-39: 15,000.

• Ages 40-49: 13,700.

• Ages 50-59: 16,000.

• Ages 60-69: 12,900.

• Ages 70-79: 8,300.

• Ages 80-89: 7,200.

• Ages 90-99: 4,300.

• Ages 100+: 228.

Estimated case counts by gender:

• Female: 54,800 cases.

• Male: 44,000 cases.

• Not reported: 718.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 13,500 cases.

• White: 31,600 cases.

• Asian: 1,400 cases.

• Other: 918 cases.

• Not reported: 52,000 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx