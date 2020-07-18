As local COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the region’s largest hospital is bringing back some visitor restrictions.
As of Monday, visitors will not be permitted inside Conemaugh’s Memorial Medical Center; Ebensburg, Somerset or East Hills outpatient centers; Lee Campus; or Conemaugh Medical Park.
Exceptions allow for end-of-life care and some women and child services, Conemaugh Health System said.
“Like many other communities nationwide, our region is experiencing a rise in positive cases of COVID-19,” Conemaugh Memorial CEO William Caldwell said. “While we have not yet seen a corresponding rise of hospitalizations, we believe this proactive measure is necessary to do our part in keeping our patients, employees and providers as safe as possible.”
For the second day in a row, Cambria County had 10 new cases in the Department of Health’s update on Friday. The county’s COVID-19 case total has increased by 96% since July 1 and by 32% in the past week.
For the second time this month, Pennsylvania added more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases overnight, bringing the state total to almost 100,000 cases, the health department announced.
In addition to the new Cambria County cases, Somerset had three new cases and every surrounding county added at least two.
State cases near 100,000
Friday’s report also showed 1,032 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths, bringing Pennsylvania totals to 99,478 cases and 6,992 deaths related to COVID-19.
No additional deaths were listed Friday for any local county.
Allegheny County reported an increase of 240 cases Friday and Philadelphia reported 163 new cases.
In this area, Bedford County had four new cases, Blair had eight, Clearfield had two, Fayette had 12, Indiana had two and Westmoreland had 28 new cases.
Friday’s total was greater than the 1,009 cases reported a week ago and was the highest since 1,295 cases were added May 10 – the last time the daily report topped 1,000. The state’s highest one-day total was 1,989 on April 9.
Across the region, there have been 163 cases and three deaths in Cambria County, 91 cases and one death in Somerset, 99 cases and four deaths in Bedford, 126 cases and one death in Blair, 98 cases and no deaths in Clearfield, 235 cases and four deaths in Fayette, 176 cases and six deaths in Indiana and 1,117 cases and 40 deaths in Westmoreland.
Miners, Meyersdale unchanged
There are no additional visitor restrictions being implemented at Conemaugh Meyersdale, Miners or Nason medical centers.
The health system continues to screen all those who enter its facilities for symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
“We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care,” Caldwell said.
“COVID-19 cases are currently a small percentage of our total patient volume, and as a large regional hospital serving the residents of Johnstown and the surrounding region, we are continuing to provide the necessary care our communities need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.