A local surge in new COVID-19 infection continued Wednesday.
Bedford County has five new COVID-19 and one new death, while Cambria added three cases in Wednesday's update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
One of each county's new cases is listed as “probable,” signifying a positive antibody test indicating a previous infection. Probable cases are not included in the state's metrics for reopening.
Statewide there are 636 additional positive cases and 38 additional deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 87,242 cases and 6,687 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
With the exception of Bedford, there were no additional deaths in Cambria, Somerset and other local counties.
Somerset County had no new cases in Wednesday's update. Blair and Fayette counties each had one new case, Indiana County had three and and Westmoreland County added 29 cases.
County totals show 83 cases and three deaths in Cambria County, 61 cases and one death in Somerset County, 87 cases and four deaths in Bedford County, 72 cases and one death in Blair County, 72 cases and no deaths in Clearfield County, 117 cases and four deaths in Fayette County, 111 cases and six deaths in Indiana County and 675 cases and 38 deaths in Westmoreland County.
