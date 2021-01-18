COVID-19 cases and deaths recorded locally and statewide from Sunday to Monday – a holiday period for Martin Luther King Jr. Day – were lower than recent trends.
Pennsylvania added 4,045 cases, including 33 in Cambria County, 23 in Somerset and eight in Bedford. Cambria, Somerset and Bedford now have 10,174, 5,987 and 3,416 cases, respectively. Three deaths were reported throughout the three-county region – all in Cambria, bringing its total to 334.
There have been 771,845 cases – combined tested and probable – and 19,390 deaths related to COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
More than 390,000 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 4,942 in Cambria, 1,874 in Somerset and 1,141 in Bedford.
