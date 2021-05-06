COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 1,160,000 cases and a total of 26,390 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Wednesday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 4,429,718

• Positive tests: 1,164,216

• Deaths: 26,390

• Recovered: 89%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 13,921 positives, 44,659 negatives (420 deaths)

• Somerset: 7,649 positives, 21,870 negatives (202 deaths)

• Bedford: 4,396 positives, 9,902 negatives (135 deaths)

• Blair: 12,743 positives, 38,457 negatives (326 deaths)

• Indiana: 6,015 positives, 19,529 negatives (171 deaths)

• Clearfield: 8,280 positives, 21,271 negatives (141 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 33,058 positives, 96,188 negatives (746 deaths)

• Allegheny: 98,355 positives, 405,862 negatives (1,913 deaths)

• Beaver: 14,865 positives, 51,057 negatives (378 deaths)

• Butler: 16,929 positives, 51,882 negatives (409 deaths)

• Centre: 16,472 positives, 68,305 negatives (220 deaths)

• Fayette: 12,596 positives, 36,355 negatives (308 deaths)

• Greene: 3,170 positives, 9,836 negatives (39 deaths)

• Washington: 17,089 positives, 60,285 negatives (293 deaths)

Elsewhere in Pa.:

• Philadelphia: 143,652 positives, 616,832 negatives (3,510 deaths)

• Montgomery: 68,508 positives, 351,828 negatives (1,672 deaths)

• Delaware: 50,908 positives, 234,448 negatives (1,342 deaths)

• Bucks: 59,050 positives, 249,232 negatives (1,257 deaths)

• Lancaster: 53,703 positives, 189,876 negatives (1,117 deaths)

• Berks: 46,236 positives, 127,605 negatives (1,000 deaths)

• Lehigh: 38,546 positives, 138,027 negatives (841 deaths)

• Luzerne: 30,687 positives, 108,612 negatives (795 deaths)

• York: 44,732 positives, 150,695 negatives (786 deaths)

• Chester: 39,578 positives, 206,003 negatives (780 deaths)

• Northampton: 34,822 positives, 125,735 negatives (699 deaths)

• Dauphin: 25,050 positives, 101,165 negatives (540 deaths)

• Cumberland: 19,861 positives, 78,596 negatives (513 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 45,325.

• Ages 10-19: 122,735.

• Ages 20-29: 206,967.

• Ages 30-39: 177,849.

• Ages 40-49: 160,414.

• Ages 50-59: 176,689.

• Ages 60-69: 134,033.

• Ages 70-79: 75,109.

• Ages 80-89: 44,594.

• Ages 90-99: 20,078.

• Ages 100+: 975.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 612,399 cases.

• Male: 546,752 cases.

• Not reported: 5,021 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 104,826 cases.

• White: 625,499 cases.

• Asian: 20,315 cases.

• Other: 19,750 cases.

• Not reported: 393,825 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.