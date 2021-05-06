New cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to flatten across Pennsylvania, but local hospital counts are dropping more slowly.
The Department of Health’s update Wednesday showed 2,131 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals, including 467 in intensive care units and 258 with mechanical breathing assistance. That’s down from 2,842 hospitalized two weeks ago.
Across Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford counties on Wednesday, there were 80 inpatients, with 10 in ICUs and 11 on ventilators. That’s up slightly from 78 patients two weeks ago, but down from 90 patients last week.
Cambria and Blair counties each recorded two new COVID-19 deaths and Somerset and Clearfield counties each had one death in Wednesday’s report.
The region’s deaths were among 56 new deaths statewide. There were also 2,597 additional positive cases, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,164,216 cases and 26,390 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 47 cases, Somerset added 10, Bedford added 17, Blair added 23, Indiana added 26, Clearfield added 27, Centre added 40 and Westmoreland added 143 new cases.
Meanwhile, more than half of the state’s eligible population age 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, ranking Pennsylvania fifth among all states for the percentage of residents with at least one shot.
Vaccine providers have administered 8,840,842 vaccine doses and 3,646,861 people are fully vaccinated. Another 1,847,176 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
