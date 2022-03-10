JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Following the national trend, state and local hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to drop.
Pennsylvania’s total has dropped below 1,000 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 for the first time in months, and local hospitalizations have dropped by half in the past week.
Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair county hospitals had a total of 23 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, down from 46 patients one week ago, the Pennsylvania Department of Health update showed.
Cambria County hospitals showed the largest decrease, down from 24 patients last week to four on Thursday. None of the Cambria County patients was under intensive care or using a ventilator.
Blair County hospitals had 12 COVID-19 patients, including seven in ICUs and seven on ventilators. Somerset County hospitals had five patients, two in ICUs and one on a ventilator. Bedford County hospitals had two patients.
Meanwhile, new COVID-19 infections continue to dwindle in the region, as Thursday’s report showed fewer than 100 new cases across the eight-county region.
That included 21 in Cambria County, five in Bedford County, 14 in Blair County, 11 in Indiana County, nine each in Clearfield and Centre counties and 24 in Westmoreland County. There were no new cases in Somerset County.
One death each in Indiana and Westmoreland were the region’s only new fatalities among 37 statewide.
