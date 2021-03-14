The region's death count for COVID-19 remained unchanged into Sunday weekend – while people being vaccinated for the virus is now far exceeding the daily new case count here.
Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Indiana and Somerset counties all have continued to see their rate of new fatalities fall – with Cambria County recording four deaths this past week and the rest adding zero.
Clearfield County was an exception, recording five deaths over the past week and 189 new cases – both of which were higher than the previous week's marks.
Pennsylvania Department of Health vaccination figures show 22% of Cambria County's residents now have received at least one dose – up from 18% a week earlier – including the 12,880 people who have received their initial doses and 16,075 people who have received all required doses.
Blair County's percentage of residents with at least one dose rose to 16% as of Sunday.
Somerset County is a fraction of a point below that, just under 16%, with 5,196 residents having their first doses and 6,362 considered fully vaccinated.
Indiana County is also at 16%, while Bedford County's rate is trailing at less than 12%.
According to the state, 3,310 Bedford residents have both doses of Pfizer or Moderna or are considered fully vaccinated.
New case counts
Cambria County added 42 new cases over the weekend, including six reported Sunday, and now has 11,956 on the year.
The county recorded its 400th death Friday.
Somerset County added 20 cases over the weekend. Somerset now has 6,795 cases and 186 deaths.
Indiana County has 5,185 cases after adding 15 new positives over the weekend.
Bedford added 10 new positive tests and now has 3,878 cases.
Blair County added 24 cases and now has 10,810 on the year and 305 deaths.
Clearfield County climbed to 6,623 cases and 121 deaths, after adding 15 positives over the weekend.
Pennsylvania added 181 deaths over the past week, and the state death total is now 24,530, down from Friday's level.
State officials do not issue COVID-19 data-related press releases on Sundays so it was not immediately clear why the cases were removed.
