Roger Williams University Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Fauci, the face of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, will deliver the keynote address at Roger Williams University's commencement ceremony, the Rhode Island school announced Monday March 28, 2022. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)

 Greg Nash

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Despite rising COVID-19 case counts again in Pennsylvania and a number of other eastern states, the nation is no longer in the widespread "pandemic" phase, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

But Fauci, the White House's chief medical adviser during the Trump and Biden presidencies, said that doesn't mean the same is true for other countries across the globe – and that Americans concerned about the virus should not let their guard down.

"This is not going to be eradicated, and it’s not going to be eliminated,” he told ABC’s “This Week.” “And what’s going to happen is that we’re going to see that each individual is going to have to make their calculation of the amount of risk that they want to take.”

Echoing statements made by other medical health experts, Fauci said intermittent boosters may have to continue yearly to keep infection complications low.

Hospitalization rates

Fauci spoke to an ABC reporter on a week when Pennsylvania's daily "new cases" total crossed the 2,000 mark for the first time since February.

The state posted 2,173 cases on Wednesday.

Closer to home, the region is seeing signs of its first increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in several months, state data show.

The number of people hospitalized with virus complications across the four-county area was at 17 on Wednesday – up from 11 a week earlier – with Blair County driving much of that increase.

Blair's total jumped to 13 patients this week while it's 14-day moving average inched up from an average of 8 patients to 9.1 this week.

Cambria County's hospitalizations remained at four on Wednesday and its 14-day average has remained below that mark, while Somerset County had zero hospitalizations.

But the overall uptick marks the first time hospitalizations took an upward trend in two months.

Daily cases up

Cambria County added 15 cases Wednesday and one death. The county now has 730 deaths since March 2020.

Only one other county added a COVID-19 fatality: Westmoreland, also with one death.

Among new cases, Somerset added two and Bedford County added three on Wednesday.

Westmoreland added 66 cases and Centre added 34, while Blair recorded eight new cases.

Indiana added five and Clearfield added six total.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

COVID-19 By the numbers

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
Cambria 15 1 34700 26653 729 130192
Somerset 2 0 18761 25544 406 73447
Bedford 3 0 10986 22941 275 47888
Blair 8 0 29755 24424 614 121829
Indiana 5 0 17501 20816 355 84073
Clearfield 6 0 19375 24446 347 79255
Centre 34 0 35552 21894 348 162385
Westmoreland 66 1 80236 22997 1374 348899
Region 139 2 246866 23557 4448 1047968
Pennsylvania 2173 13 2812954 21973 44629 12801937

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you