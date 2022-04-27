JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Despite rising COVID-19 case counts again in Pennsylvania and a number of other eastern states, the nation is no longer in the widespread "pandemic" phase, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
But Fauci, the White House's chief medical adviser during the Trump and Biden presidencies, said that doesn't mean the same is true for other countries across the globe – and that Americans concerned about the virus should not let their guard down.
"This is not going to be eradicated, and it’s not going to be eliminated,” he told ABC’s “This Week.” “And what’s going to happen is that we’re going to see that each individual is going to have to make their calculation of the amount of risk that they want to take.”
Echoing statements made by other medical health experts, Fauci said intermittent boosters may have to continue yearly to keep infection complications low.
Hospitalization rates
Fauci spoke to an ABC reporter on a week when Pennsylvania's daily "new cases" total crossed the 2,000 mark for the first time since February.
The state posted 2,173 cases on Wednesday.
Closer to home, the region is seeing signs of its first increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in several months, state data show.
The number of people hospitalized with virus complications across the four-county area was at 17 on Wednesday – up from 11 a week earlier – with Blair County driving much of that increase.
Blair's total jumped to 13 patients this week while it's 14-day moving average inched up from an average of 8 patients to 9.1 this week.
Cambria County's hospitalizations remained at four on Wednesday and its 14-day average has remained below that mark, while Somerset County had zero hospitalizations.
But the overall uptick marks the first time hospitalizations took an upward trend in two months.
Daily cases up
Cambria County added 15 cases Wednesday and one death. The county now has 730 deaths since March 2020.
Only one other county added a COVID-19 fatality: Westmoreland, also with one death.
Among new cases, Somerset added two and Bedford County added three on Wednesday.
Westmoreland added 66 cases and Centre added 34, while Blair recorded eight new cases.
Indiana added five and Clearfield added six total.
