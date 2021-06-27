Just two area counties added deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend, while most recorded five or fewer new positive cases of the virus over the same span.
Cambria County had two new cases reported over the weekend, while Clearfield and Indiana counties added just one, state Department of Health data show.
While Bedford and Somerset counties added four and three more cases, respectively, Blair County’s total didn’t change at all over the past two days.
The region’s counties are adding cases at the lowest rate since September 2020.
Clearfield County added one death over the weekend to increase its total to 154. Westmoreland County added two and now stands at 776 since the onset of the pandemic.
Cambria County is now at 14,822 total cases since the pandemic began and 440 deaths. The county added just 14 new cases over the past week.
Somerset County’s count is at 8,072 cases and 218 deaths, while Indiana County has 6,413 cases and 179 deaths. Bedford County inched up to 4,717 cases and 141 deaths, while Blair County’s tally stayed at 13,521 cases and 341 deaths.
Pennsylvania added 18 more deaths over the weekend to bring the statewide total to 27,654. The state’s positive case total since March 2020 is now 1,211,603.
Nearly 46% of Cambria County’s residents are now fully vaccinated, with 51.2% given at least one dose, state data show.
Westmoreland County’s percentage of fully vaccinated residents is now at 57.5%. Blair County has the next highest rate in the region, at 47.6% of residents with at least one shot.
Other counties’ rates of residents with at least one shot are as follows:
• Indiana: 42.8%
• Somerset: 45.6%
• Bedford: 34.6%
Statewide, Chester County has the highest percentage of people who have been given at least one dose at 82.3%. The county has more than 382,000 people vaccinated.
Fulton County ranks the lowest, with 26.5% partially vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.