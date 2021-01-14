Somerset County had eight additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday and Cambria, Blair and Bedford combined for 13 more among 313 new deaths statewide in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s noon updates.
As the death toll continued, there were fewer new cases Thursday, with 7,175 positives bringing the state totals to 748,564 cases and 18,742 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The seven-day average dropped for the fourth consecutive day to an average of 7,068 new cases a day – the lowest average since Dec. 2.
Blair County topped 200 COVID-19 deaths, adding five deaths and 67 cases for totals of 9,093 cases and 201 deaths since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Cambria County had 61 additional COVID-19 cases and five deaths to reach 9,885 cases and 312 deaths.
Somerset County had 40 new cases and eight deaths to reach 5,802 cases and 125 deaths.
Bedford County had 62 new cases and three deaths to reach 3,351 cases and 106 deaths.
Indiana County had 15 new cases and one death to reach 4,431 cases and 137 deaths.
Clearfield County had 36 new cases and two deaths to reach 4,976 cases and 62 deaths.
Centre County topped 10,000 total COVID-19 cases, adding 31 new cases and four deaths to reach 10,004 cases and 166 deaths.
Westmoreland County had 203 new cases and 14 deaths to reach 22,510 cases and 516 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations dipped under 5,000 COVID-19 inpatients Thursday – also for the first time since early December.
There were 4,980 hospitalized, including 1,013 in intensive care units and 626 on ventilators.
In Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals, there were 161 COVID-19 patients, 11 fewer than Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.