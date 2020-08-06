As the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of waning, colleges and universities are preparing for in-person classes and determining the best way to reintroduce students – including those from other countries – to campuses.
The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown is asking international students to quarantine for two weeks before classes, Executive Director of Communications Eric Sloss said.
"Students are asked to shelter in place at their current living quarters for seven days, which will be followed by seven more days of sheltering in place on campus," Sloss said.
That rule applies to U.S. students as well, and pool testing will occur for both groups.
Other area schools are also requiring international students to quarantine.
Mount Aloysius College has asked those individuals to return by Aug. 15, though classes don't begin until Aug. 24, and remain in their rooms on and off-campus for at least 14 days.
During that time, the school is providing testing and transportation for the procedure.
If a student's results come back negative, they won't be required to quarantine any longer.
"It's sort of a multi-layered approach," Vice President of Student Affairs Tracy McFarland said.
Anyone returning to campus from a COVID-19 hot spot is asked to quarantine as well.
'Make everything work'
St. Francis University is requiring a quarantine period for all returning students, but before they arrive on campus.
The school isn't requiring testing at this time, Renee Bernard, dean of school and academic success, said.
If a student exhibits symptoms or knows she or he was in contact with someone with the virus, the university will provide testing and transportation.
"We're doing what we can to make everything work," Bernard said.
She added that the way the school is handling international students is similar to how it's dealing with students arriving from hot spots in the U.S., such as Florida or New York.
Individuals in that group are asked to wear masks anytime they are outside of their rooms.
St. Francis is considering implementing the same plan for foreign students.
No 'interruption'
The representatives of the colleges and universities said there was never any concern about international students returning.
All three schools have various numbers of foreign pupils enrolled, ranging from 40 to 50 at Pitt-Johnstown to 65 at St. Francis and upward of 70 at Mount Aloysius.
Although there was a concern that the population at the institutions would decrease because of the pandemic, that was not the case.
However, there still are some students who've either chosen to continue their education online from their home countries or who aren't allowed to travel.
Pitt students will be able to use the new Flex@Pitt learning model, the school's online education tool, which allows them to take courses from any location in the world.
St. Francis has about 10 students who weren't able to leave their respective countries because of the disease and the school is making accommodations for them.
"We do not want any interruption in the academic world," Bernard said.
