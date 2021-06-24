Average new COVID-19 cases counts have dropped into the single digits for the local region, Department of Health data show.
Thursday’s update brings Cambria County’s seven-day rolling average to 2.4 cases a day. Somerset County’s average is 1.3 cases and Blair and Bedford counties are both averaging 0.7 cases a day.
One month ago, Cambria and Blair counties were averaging 25 cases a day. In mid-December, Cambria peaked at more than 200 cases a day and Blair peaked at more than 150 cases a day.
Cambria and Somerset each had two new cases in Thursday’s report. Bedford had four cases and Blair had one new case.
Elsewhere in the region, Westmoreland County added 12 cases, Centre County added three cases, Clearfield County added one case and Indiana County had one case removed from its total.
They were among 211 COVID-19 new cases statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 1,211,041 cases.
Cambria, Indiana and Westmoreland added one death each among 15 statewide, putting the state’s total at 27,627 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, vaccine providers have administered 11,516,917 doses and 5,296,957 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Another 1,358,453 are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
