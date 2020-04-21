Lowe’s Home Improvement in Richland Township and Schrader’s Florist and Greenhouse in Geistown Borough are stepping up to help Geistown police stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bill and Barb Schrader made 15 face masks for the police department and Lowe’s donated three bottles of disinfectant spray and two large containers of Lysol disinfectant wipes, police Chief Nicholas Zakucia said.
“The support from Lowe’s and Schrader’s Greenhouse during these trying times is appreciated beyond measure,” Zakucia said.
