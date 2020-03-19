Little Red Library box

The Little Red Library box, located along Washington and Market streets in downtown Johnstown, is shown Thursday, March 19, 2020, with small packs of tissues available for the public.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

