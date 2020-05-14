Diamond Theatre of Ligonier will hold virtual auditions for “Greece Lightning the Musical” from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Children ages 8 to 18 are invited to audition. The production is a comedic take on the famous Greek epics “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey.”
Email Greecelightningthemusical@gmail.com saying which day works best and additional information will be sent.
Rehearsals will begin June 2 and may be live or virtual.
The production is scheduled for Aug. 7-9 at the theater, 210 W. Main St., Ligonier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.