The Cambria County Library will begin its SummerQuest 2020 summer reading challenge program on June 15, library officials announced Friday.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led library staff “to reinvent how they will be bringing this year’s program to the community,” library officials said in a press release. “Because the library’s building remains closed, this year’s SummerQuest programs will be delivered through various apps and channels such as Facebook, Kahoot! and YouTube.”
The library will use the web and mobile app Beanstack to track participants’ reading activity. Participants can register for SummerQuest 2020 online from Monday through June 20 by visiting cclsys.beanstack.org or by downloading the free Beanstack Tracker app. Those without internet access who would like to participate can pick up paper sign-up forms and reading logs at the book drop outside the library, 248 Main St., Johnstown.
Library staff have created a series of virtual programs, with a different theme for each week: June 15 begins Kick-Off week, June 22 begins Scavenger Hunt week, June 29 begins Games week, July 6 begins Harry Potter week, July 13 begins Hidden Treasures week, July 20 begins Escape Room week and July 27 begins End Celebration week. Activity details will be posted to the library’s Facebook page as they are finalized.
Kick-Off week will feature a virtual performance at 7 p.m. June 16 by family entertainer Jester Jim; his act includes juggling, beatboxing and comedy for kids, teenagers and adults. Harry Potter week virtual activities will include an “online naturopathy program” titled “Herbology in Harry Potter” at 1 p.m. July 6, a Harry Potter-themed trivia event at 6 p.m. July 7 and a magic show by Rusty Ammerman at 7 p.m. July 7.
