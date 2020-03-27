Cambria County Library System’s physical buildings might be temporarily closed, but the world of education and imagination they hold within are still available to adults and children who are looking for ways to learn and explore.
All Pennsylvania libraries are shut through at least April 6 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, CCLS is still offering online services, including e-books and e-audiobooks, music streaming and downloads, children’s books and related activities, craft videos and tutorials, research documents and resources, databases with more than 2,000 regional and national newspapers, and self-directed language lessons.
“For us, as librarians, this has been an extremely challenging situation because, by nature, we’re wanting to help people and we’re wanting to give people the information that they need, no matter what situation arises,” said Ashley Flynn, director of the Cambria County Library System.
“Now that we’re mandated that we can’t provide the resources in person that we’re used to, we’re really having to be creative about making sure people still have the information that they need.”
CCLS recently changed to CloudLink for its e-books and e-audiobooks, which Flynn said will provide more content – at a cheaper price than the previous service used – and faster access to loaned books from other libraries in the commonwealth.
“We’re thinking that with increased money for more content and the increased collection with the CloudLink people’s wait times should really diminish,” Flynn said.
During the shutdown, the library system is also providing online stories for children with the same librarians who entertain and educate them in person.
“Kids can still have that connection that they might really be missing now,” Flynn said.
The system also recently started a temporary digital library card service for people to use if they want access to online resources. Cards can be obtained by visiting cclsys.org and clicking on the “Request A Library Card Here” link. The temporary cards are good for 90 days. The cards will need to be validated in person when the library reopens in order for holders to continue accessing online services and borrowing physical items.
