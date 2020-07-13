COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania has more than 95,000 cases with more than 6,900 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Monday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 835,732

• ​Positive tests: 95,742

• Deaths: 6,911

• Recovered: 77%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 137 positives, 10,534 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 81 positives, 4,302 negatives (1 death)

• Bedford: 92 positives, 1,977 negatives (4 deaths)

• Blair: 105 positives, 7,304 negatives (1 death)

• Indiana: 156 positives, 3,908 negatives (6 deaths)

• Clearfield: 93 positives, 2,875 negatives (0 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 1,010 positives, 22,322 negatives (39 deaths)

• Allegheny: 5,033 positives, 74,752 negatives (197 deaths)

• Beaver: 845 positives, 8,077 negatives (79 deaths)

• Butler: 429 positives, 8,658 negatives (13 deaths)

• Centre: 251 positives, 5,704 negatives (8 deaths)

• Fayette: 202 positives, 6,219 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 70 positives, 1,689 negatives (0 deaths)

• Washington: 454 positives, 10,815 negatives (6 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 22,987 positives, 124,218 negatives (1,640 deaths)

• Montgomery: 8,876 positives, 68,431 negatives (829 deaths)

• Delaware: 7,569 positives, 43,794 negatives (668 deaths)

• Bucks: 6,105 positives, 43,123 negatives (572 deaths)

• Lancaster: 4,851 positives, 36,255 negatives (383 deaths)

• Berks: 4,700 positives, 22,466 negatives (358 deaths)

• Lehigh: 4,439 positives, 29,147 negatives (327 deaths)

• Chester: 4,016 positives, 32,569 negatives (333 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,555 positives, 27,701 negatives (279 deaths)

• Luzerne: 3,024 positives, 23,417 negatives (181 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,473 positives, 12,281 negatives (111 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 1,600.

• Ages 10-19: 4,100.

• Ages 20-29: 14,600.

• Ages 30-39: 14,400.

• Ages 40-49: 13,300.

• Ages 50-59: 15,500.

• Ages 60-69: 12,500.

• Ages 70-79: 8,200.

• Ages 80-89: 7,000.

• Ages 90-99: 4,300.

• Ages 100+: 222.

Estimated case counts by gender:

• Female: 52,700 cases.

• Male: 42,400 cases.

• Not reported: 705.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 12,800 cases.

• White: 29,900 cases.

• Asian: 1,400 cases.

• Other: 843 cases.

• Not reported: 50,800 cases.

