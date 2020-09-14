COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 145,000 cases and more than 7,800 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Monday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 1,684,609

• Positive tests: 145,063

• Deaths: 7,869

• Recovered: 82%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 525 positives, 21,448 negatives (7 deaths)

• Somerset: 195 positives, 9,417 negatives (3 deaths)

• Bedford: 212 positives, 4,948 negatives (6 deaths)

• Blair: 532 positives, 15,230 negatives (13 deaths)

• Indiana: 534 positives, 81,28 negatives (11 deaths)

• Clearfield: 286 positives, 6,437 negatives (1 death)

• Westmoreland: 1,985 positives, 39,790 negatives (49 deaths)

• Allegheny: 11,268 positives, 159,114 negatives (335 deaths)

• Beaver: 1,783 positives, 18,090 negatives (109 deaths)

• Butler: 938 positives, 20,059 negatives (21 deaths)

• Centre: 1,237 positives, 20,376 negatives (11 deaths)

• Fayette: 747 positives, 13,963 negatives (7 deaths)

• Greene: 159 positives, 3,859 negatives (1 death)

• Washington: 1,210 positives, 23,053 negatives (28 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 30,353 positives, 250,515 negatives (1,790 deaths)

• Montgomery: 11,657 positives, 132,304 negatives (868 deaths)

• Delaware: 10,922 positives, 96,491 negatives (742 deaths)

• Bucks: 8,294 positives, 86,435 negatives (595 deaths)

• Lancaster: 7,325 positives, 70,123 negatives (447 deaths)

• Berks: 6,587 positives, 44,895 negatives (386 deaths)

• Chester: 6,261 positives, 72,869 negatives (356 deaths)

• Lehigh: 5,393 positives, 54,071 negatives (345 deaths)

• Northampton: 4,258 positives, 49,910 negatives (304 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 2,321 positives, 28,421 negatives (215 deaths)

• Luzerne: 3,951 positives, 41,609 negatives (189 deaths)

• Dauphin: 3,580 positives, 39,597 negatives (169 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,759 positives, 20,998 negatives (129 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 3,016.

• Ages 10-19: 10,625.

• Ages 20-29: 26,279.

• Ages 30-39: 21,531.

• Ages 40-49: 19,233.

• Ages 50-59: 22,022.

• Ages 60-69: 17,148.

• Ages 70-79: 10,883.

• Ages 80-89: 8,814.

• Ages 90-99: 5,113.

• Ages 100+: 264.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 79,395 cases.

• Male: 64,664 cases.

• Not reported: 999 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 19,359 cases.

• White: 53,121 cases.

• Asian: 2,328 cases.

• Other: 2,866 cases.

• Not reported: 67,398 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.