Somerset, Bedford and Indiana counties have new coronavirus cases among 948 added across the state, the Department of Health reported Monday.
The noon update includes 92 additional deaths statewide.
Pennsylvania now has reported 33,232 positive COVID-19 patients, including 1,204 who have died.
A new state mapping tool shows this region’s cases are scattered with less than five confirmed cases in any ZIP code.
Monday’s update was a good-news, bad-news report. It included the fewest new cases since March 31, but what may be the highest one-day deaths report. On Sunday, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced 276 new deaths, but explained the spike represented a “reconciling” of reports from other sources not originally included in the health department updates.
In this area, Somerset added 19 cases and no deaths, with one new case in Monday’s report.
Indiana added two cases to reach 53 cases, with four deaths. All of the deaths have been associated with nursing homes or personal care homes.
Cambria County’s figures held steady at 19 cases and one death. Blair County added one case to reach 14 confirmed, with no deaths, and Bedford County remained unchanged at 15 cases with one death.
Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf recognized the continued flattening in new case reports during the daily press briefing, thanking the state’s residents for cooperating with mitigation efforts.
“We have given up a lot, but it has paid off,” Wolf said. “Our new case numbers have stabilized and we have prevented the patient surges that we were all concerned about and that we have seen in other places. Pennsylvanians have made sure our hospitals were not overwhelmed.”
Levine introduced the new interactive map on the health department website that tracks cases by ZIP code.
“What’s important to remember about this information is that if there is a lower number of cases in your ZIP code, it doesn’t mean it’s safe to resume your normal activities,” Levine said. “We know that everyone having COVID-19 has not been able to be tested – especially if they have no symptoms or very mild symptoms. We know that people can develop COVID-19 and never develop symptoms.”
The map shows Cambria County’s 19 cases scattered in about 10 ZIP codes, Somerset County’s 19 cases in about eight ZIP codes and Bedford’s 15 cases in about seven ZIP codes.
The nearest ZIP codes with more than five cases are Ligonier 15658, with 16; Blairsville 15757, with 14; and Indiana 15701, with 17.
Greater Johnstown ZIP codes 15901, 15904 and 15906 have no COVID-19 cases confirmed.
The health department provided further clarification on Sunday’s spike in deaths, which added previous deaths from various sources.
Included were eight deaths from more than two weeks ago, 138 deaths from two weeks ago and 130 deaths in the last week, which would include the previous 24 hours that are normally reported in the update.
